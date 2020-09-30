Door-to-door Covid survey: 35,000 co-morbid citizens identified, initiative faces opposition in some PCMC areas

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the objective was to survey over 24 lakh people in the industrial city. (Express photo by Rajesh Stephen)

EVEN AS ‘My family, my responsibility’ campaign has faced opposition at some areas in the industrial city, the health department of the PCMC on Tuesday claimed that it has detected over 35,000 co-morbid citizens during its door-to-door survey.

Dr Pavan Salve, PCMC additional health chief, said out of 35,000 people, found to be suffering from one or more underlying conditions, 1,000 underwent Covid-19 testing. “The people who underwent testing had some symptoms. Therefore, we got them tested at our facility. Of them, were found to be positive. They are now undergoing treatment at different facilities,” Dr Salve.

Dr Varsha Dange, who is monitoring the campaign, said till Monday, they had surveyed four lakh houses and 12 lakh people. “We have 1,349 squads deputed to conduct door-to-door survey. Each squad has three trained members. One member is a civic employee while the two others are volunteers,” she said.

The ‘My family, my responsibility’ campaign was launched by the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government on September 18.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said the objective was to survey over 24 lakh people in the industrial city. “During the survey, we are primarily trying to locate co-morbid citizens and senior citizens. If we find them suffering from an illness or showing any symptom, we are getting them tested. This will help reduce positivity and mortality rates, as early detection and treatment is key,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP corporator Anuradha Gorkhe alleged that the door-to-door survey teams were not well-equipped or protected. “The presence of the team, who are without adequate equipment or protection, is preventing people from coming forward and taking part in the survey. Some people in my area in Sambhajinagar have complained about this. I have taken up the issue with the municipal commissioner,” she said.

Gorkhe said when she enquired with a squad in Sambhajinagar, they had no oximeter and were not wearing PPE.

“On top of that, there were no female members in the squad, which prevented women from stepping out and providing information,” she said.

Reacting to this, Dr Salve said, “We have 1,349 squads working daily. It is quite possible that some will falter. Since the complaint has been made, I have issued necessary instructions to officials to take all corrective steps in this regard.”

Salve said the squads had been directed to carry oximeter and temperature gun with them. “Besides, they are supposed to wear mask, face shield and gloves. PPE suits are not necessary. This is as per directions of the state government,” he said.

House leader of the BJP, Namdev Dhake, in an appeal, said, “As many as 1,349 squads are conducting surveys in the city. People are expected to cooperate. They should get all family members examined. They should provide authentic information. This will help the civic administration in controlling the spread of the virus.”

