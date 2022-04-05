‘Don’t spit, litter, disturb others’: Pune Metro releases etiquette manual for passengers

A month after its inauguration, Pune Metro has launched a campaign to keep its trains and station premises clean and make the travel hassle-free for the public, and released a pamphlet titled ‘Metro Etiquettes’ that urges passengers to avoid spitting and littering among many other directions.

“Spitting is a crime! It not only makes the place dirty but also can spread contagious diseases,” the pamphlet says. “Keep the metro, the station and the feeder bus clean. Make sure litter makes it into the trash,” it says in another instruction.

Talking about the campaign, Pune Metro’s public relations general manager Hemant Sonawane said: “Citizens must follow the decorum of the metro rail. It is a world-class infrastructure for every citizen and it has to be maintained as it is. These are instructions to keep the metro clean.”

“The habit of keeping the metro rail premises clean has to be built among citizens as it is done in other establishments where people visit in large numbers. The citizens in Pune are aware of cleanliness. So these ‘Metro Etiquettes’ (are just reminders) to keep the metro rail premises clean.”

In other instructions, the etiquette manual urges people not to disturb others with phone calls and music players during travel on the metro rail, to avoid creating inconvenience for others with luggage.

“Don’t jam your way onto the feeder bus or train. Wait for others to exit before you board…. Stand up for others, reserved seats are for elderly, women and disabled riders in the feeder bus or the Metro…. Be extremely careful while standing on the bus or train. It may look easy but it is not. And even if you don’t fall, you could hurt someone else,” reads the manual.

“The instructions in ‘Metro Etiquettes’ may look trivial but are of much significance to make the services of Pune Metro the best for every citizen. It would be in the interest of citizens to follow these simple etiquettes,” Sonawane said.

Incidentally, the ticket counters, entry points, escalators and elevators at metro stations have been witnessing a considerable rush of late.

Pune Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. Presently, it runs on two stretches — from Garware college to Vanaz (5 km) and PCMC to Phugewadi (7 km) with both the stretches having five stations each. There are 27 trips in each direction with one in 30 minutes, starting at 8 am and ending at 9 pm.