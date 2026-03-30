Don’t overlook litigation practice, sky is the limit: Ex-CJI Lalit

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Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit on Sunday urged students not to overlook litigation, noting its immense potential even as more students pivot toward corporate law and other emerging fields.
He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 6th National Themis Moot Court Competition at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Pune Lavasa Campus.
Reflecting on the shifting structure of legal education, Justice Lalit illustrated the long-term rewards of a career in the courtroom.
“In litigation, during the first 10 years, you may receive one unit of pay for 10 units of work. In the next 10 years, that shifts to 10 units of pay for 10 units of work. In the following decade, you see returns of 20 units of pay for the same effort. Beyond that, the sky is the limit.”
The School of Law, CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Pune Lavasa Campus hosted its flagship event, THEMIS – 6th Moot Court Competition, 2026, from 27 to 29 March 2026.
The competition featured a prize pool of Rs. 3,00,000, along with individual awards for Best Speaker, Best Researcher, and Best Memorial.
The 2026 moot proposition focused on contemporary and pressing issues in constitutional law, federalism, and data governance, encouraging participants to engage deeply with evolving legal challenges, stated a press release.
The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from 30 teams, including more than 10 National Law Schools from across India, reinforcing its status as a prominent national-level moot court competition. The preliminary and quarter-final rounds were adjudicated by experienced faculty members and advocates from across the country, ensuring a high standard of evaluation.
The semi-final rounds were judged by Md Zafar Imam, former Principal Judge and former Presiding Officer of the Debt Recovery Tribunal, and Pankaj Kapoor, Director of Quadraant Legal.
The final round was judged by an panel comprising Justice Ashim Kumar Roy, former High Court Judge and former Lokayukta; Prof. (Dr.) Jyotsna Yagnik, former Principal Judge and Pro Vice-Chancellor; and Prof. (Dr.) Subir Kumar Roy, Professor and former Officiating Registrar of a State University.
National Law University, Jodhpur emerged as the winner of THEMIS 2026, while Institute of Law, Nirma University secured the runner-up position.