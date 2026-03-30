Don’t overlook litigation practice, sky is the limit: Ex-CJI Lalit

Reflecting on the shifting structure of legal education, Justice Lalit illustrated the long-term rewards of a career in the courtroom. (Source: Express Archives)

Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit on Sunday urged students not to overlook litigation, noting its immense potential even as more students pivot toward corporate law and other emerging fields.

He was addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 6th National Themis Moot Court Competition at CHRIST (Deemed to be University), Pune Lavasa Campus.

Reflecting on the shifting structure of legal education, Justice Lalit illustrated the long-term rewards of a career in the courtroom.

“In litigation, during the first 10 years, you may receive one unit of pay for 10 units of work. In the next 10 years, that shifts to 10 units of pay for 10 units of work. In the following decade, you see returns of 20 units of pay for the same effort. Beyond that, the sky is the limit.”