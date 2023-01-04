Don’t fall prey to touts claiming to offer jobs: Pune city police to candidates

The Pune city police Tuesday appealed to job seekers to not fall prey to touts or middlemen who claim to offer jobs in return for money. The police said candidates can approach vigilance officers if they come across any malpractices.

At present, police units across Maharashtra have undertaken recruitment drives to fill up constabulary positions. The selection process including physical and medical tests is being conducted by each police unit as per the entrance card issued through the Maharashtra government’s centralised Information Technology portal.

A press statement issued by Pune city police said, "An appeal is being made to candidates not to fall prey to touts or middlemen, or people offering to facilitate recruitment in return for money.

For Pune city police, the process of recruitment for sepoy driver positions is being held between January 3 and 17 and the process of recruitment for the position of sepoy will be conducted from January 18 onwards.

A press statement issued by Pune city police said, “An appeal is being made to candidates not to fall prey to touts or middlemen, or people offering to facilitate recruitment in return for money. Vigilance officers have been designated for this particular recruitment process and can be contacted if candidates come across any malpractices.”

The selection process including physical and medical tests is being conducted by each police unit as per the entrance card issued through the Maharashtra government's centralised Information Technology portal.

The press note also said that malpractices can be reported to additional commissioner of police Ranjan Kumar Sharma and deputy commissioners of police R Raja and Sandeep Singh Gill – who have been designated as vigilance officers.

Several cases of recruitment malpractices in various central and state government services have come to light in Pune in the recent past. The cybercrime cell of Pune city police has probed five interconnected cases of malpractices in the Maharashtra government’s recruitment processes. The cases include paper leaks in two state health department exams for Group C and D positions, tampering of assessment papers for TET exams in 2018 and 2019-20, and a paper leak for a recruitment exam for the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).