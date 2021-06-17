Don’t deny admission for lack of transfer certificates: Maharashtra school education minister

"Strict action will be taken against such schools for denying admission. For academic continuity, the birth/age proof of such a student has to be deemed sufficient to give admission to a class appropriate to his or her age,” said Varsha Gaikwad.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has instructed schools to carry out admissions on a provisional basis even if students are unable to produce transfer/leaving certificates. Heeding to complaints of parents to the school education department about schools suspending students or throwing them and denying certificates if full fees are not paid, the minister released a statement through a series of tweets on Wednesday night.

“Every child has a right to education and at the school of their choice. It has come to our notice, in the current extraordinary situation, more students are transferring out of schools due to financial reasons and some are being denied transfer/leaving certificates. Students whose TC/LC is delayed or are unable to produce it may be given admission on a provisional basis by the new school. While schooling till Std 8th already provides for this under the RTE, this rule will also apply to Standard 9th, 10th,” she said.

A government resolution to this effect has been issued by the school education department.

“Not giving admission in a new school due to lack of TC/LC would be a miscarriage of justice. It is also a violation of the Right To Education Act. Principals/administrators should ensure admission is not denied for want of TC/LC. Strict action will be taken against such schools for denying admission. For academic continuity, the birth/age proof of such a student has to be deemed sufficient to give admission to a class appropriate to his or her age,” said Gaikwad.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis and job losses, many parents have not been able to pay school full school fees. Over the last couple of months, many have complained of schools discontinuing studies and forcibly issuing leaving certificates to students due to non-payment of fees. In many cases, parents want to shift children to other institutions with lower fees but schools have been holding back leaving/transfer certificates.