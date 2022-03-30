Don’t delay vaccination or indulge in daredevilry by dropping masks: Maharashtra health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has urged citizens not to delay their Covid-19 vaccination. “We want to achieve a cent per cent target and hence this is an appeal not to delay Covid-19 vaccination,” Tope said Wednesday.

“Covid-19 cases have come down and the positivity rate is at 0.4 per cent. We have noted a flattening of the third wave and our focus is now on vaccinations. It is also important to note that Covid-19 is still around and looking at the experience of other countries, we should not really have the daring to drop wearing a mask. We have to adopt appropriate behaviour like wearing a mask and hand hygiene, especially as there are upcoming festivals like Gudi Padwa and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar anniversary,” Tope said on social media.

Also Read | Pune: Man booked for cheating people with fake job offers

“Schools have opened up and we are going to promote Covid-19 vaccinations. In the 12-14 age group, at least 26 per cent of school students have been vaccinated while in the 15-18 age group, 62 per cent have got the first dose and 40 per cent are fully vaccinated. In the 18 years and above age group, at least 92 per cent have got the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine while 75 per cent are fully vaccinated. However, we want to achieve a cent per cent target and hence this appeal to get vaccinated,” Tope added.

According to state health department data, more than 16.09 crore doses have been administered in Maharashtra. When contacted, state immunization officer Dr Sachin Desai admitted that there were at least 70 lakh persons who have not taken even a single dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

The target population in the 12-14 age group is approximately 39 lakh and so far, 12 lakh students have got their first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination target to be achieved in the 15-18 age group is 63 lakh and here more than 37 lakh have got their first shot while over 24 lakh are fully vaccinated.

In the 18-44 age group, over 4.8 crore have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 3.7 crore are fully vaccinated. In the 45-59 age group, over 1.5 crore are fully vaccinated while over one crore in the 60 years and above age group have got both doses. Over 11 lakh persons above 60 years have also got the precaution dose.

Also Read | Pune contractor arrested while taking Rs 17,000 bribe for water connection

Notably, Mumbai and Thane are lagging behind in Covid-19 vaccination in the 12-14 age group.

Pune, Satara, Sangli, Bhandara, Nashik, Latur, Kolhapur, Beed and Ahmednagar are among the 16 districts in Maharashtra where the percentage of first Covid-19 vaccine shots administered in the 12-14 age group is more than 25 per cent.

However, despite a target population of 3.9 lakh in this age group in Mumbai, the city has been able to vaccinate only 5.58 per cent with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Thane, Akola, Amravati, Jalna, Nanded and others are also below the state average of 26 per cent.

The Pune district has a target of inoculating 3.5 lakh population in the 12-14 age group and 27 per cent have got the first dose of the vaccine. Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, assistant director, (health) Pune circle said that they were ready to take the vaccination drive in schools but examinations were underway.

In the 15-18 age group, the target in Pune is 5.53 lakh, of which 64 per cent have got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. According to state health department data, there are 20 districts in Maharashtra that have performed better than the state average of administering 60 per cent first Covid-19 vaccination shots in the 15-18 age group.