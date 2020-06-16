Domestic workers’ body demands legislation to guarantee minimum working standards

Despite demands being raised by unions of domestic workers, they have not received any income transfers to compensate for their loss of livelihood during the lockdown. Despite demands being raised by unions of domestic workers, they have not received any income transfers to compensate for their loss of livelihood during the lockdown.

On the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day (June 16) the Pune district Zilha Gharkaamgar Sanghatana has reiterated its solidarity with domestic workers across the world, who are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the Covid – 19 pandemic and its aftermath.

A statement issued on Monday by Kiran Moghe, president of the Pune Zilha Gharkamgaar Sanghatana , said that while Covid -19 spread initially through international travel by the relatively well off, today it is the working class, and particularly those in the informal sector such as domestic workers, who are bearing the brunt, both of the disease and the measures to control it. The pandemic and measures such as curfew, lockdown and border control taken to contain it have particularly hit domestic workers, many of whom have faced loss of pay and jobs for several months.

Their lack of social protection has meant that many have been reduced to living in abject poverty, facing malnourishment for themselves and their dependents. Despite demands being raised by unions of domestic workers, they have not received any income transfers to compensate for their loss of livelihood during the lockdown.

As the lockdown is being lifted, they are now facing the worst kind of stigma and discrimination; many face a ban on their return to work by being wrongly held responsible for the spread of the disease, Moghe said. Many employers, especially working women, single and the elderly, are also being denied access to paid domestic services by managements of housing complexes, she added.

The organisation has demanded a comprehensive protective legislation that will guarantee basic minimum working standards for domestic workers – minimum wages, a weekly holiday, paid leave, bonuses and social security including insurance and pensions. They have also demanded that the Centre immediately initiate cash transfer of Rs 7,500 per month for all domestic workers for the lockdown period.

