Domestic help from containment zones can’t be allowed in residential societies, guidelines in 2 days: Dist collectorate

Pune APMC Gultekdi Market, city’s largest wholesale market for vegetable, fruits and grains, is preparing to open from Sunday. The area was sanitized by staffer on Saturday. . Pune APMC Gultekdi Market, city’s largest wholesale market for vegetable, fruits and grains, is preparing to open from Sunday. The area was sanitized by staffer on Saturday. .

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram on Tuesday said guidelines will be issued by the administration in the next two days so that local residents no longer have doubts about rules vis-a-vis containment zones, non-containment zones and quarantine period.

“I have already said that housing societies should not make their own rules on allowing outsiders, including domestic help, into their premises. In city areas, this is the job of the civic bodies and cantonment boards. The central and state governments have clearly spelled out the norms for societies. Since we are still receiving complaints, we have decided to issue guidelines in the next two days and expect residential societies to go through them carefully and abide by them,” said Ram, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority.

“The rules are clear in this connection. Domestic help from containment zones can’t be allowed into residential society premises. But residential societies also have no right to ask for medical certificates from domestic help who come from non-containment zones,” he said.

The residential societies, Ram said, can install polioxymeters and thermal scanners, besides providing sanitisers at the entrances. “Rather than asking for medical certificates, societies should take precautions for those coming for non-containment zones,” he said.

The district collector said the quarantine period for those who come from outside the district and the state has to be decided by the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. “The job of the societies is to inform their respective civic bodies that a certain member or members have come from outside the district or the state. Accordingly, the civic health officials will register their names and carry out the required procedure. They will also issue the necessary instructions,” he said.

Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham said,”It is common sense that domestic help coming from containment zones should not be allowed. Only those from non-containment zones should be allowed. But at the same time, it is true that no guidelines have been issued in this connection.”

Citing the case of a housing complex in Bibwewadi, he said,”This particular society had maximum number of Covid-19 cases, but now has no positive case. It has been possible because of the initiative of the society members and the PMC officials”.

Sanjay Pawar, a resident of Salisbury Park in PMC limits, said there was confusion among housing societies. “In Salisbury Park area, 90 per cent of domestic help come from containment zones. The societies or flat owners do not know about the rules… there is no clarity from the district authorities on this count, which has further fuelled the confusion…,” he said.

Rahul Dhankude, a resident of Bhusari Colony, Kothrud, said, “In our area, there are no rules for allowing or disallowing maids. Each flat owner is free to take his/her own decision. I am not sure whether they know from which zones the maids are coming. In Bhusari Colony, domestic helps come from Kelewadi area, which is a containment zone.”

PCMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Patil said the civic body has not issued any guidelines for residential societies. “If the collectorate issues such guidelines, it will certainly clear doubts among society members and create awareness,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd