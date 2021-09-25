Domestic help drugs her employer’s family & steals their valuables, arrested

A woman from Tamil Nadu who worked as a domestic help in Pune city has been arrested for allegedly stealing from her employers. Shathi Chandran, who worked in a residential society in Wanwadi, allegedly mixed sedatives in the food that she cooked for her employer’s family.

After all the family members fell unconscious, she stole their gold ornaments and other valuables and escaped from the spot, said police.

An offence was lodged in this case at the Wanwadi police station under sections 381 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code.

Police investigation revealed that two similar thefts had taken place in Wanwadi area and the description of the accused in all these cases was similar.

Based on descriptions given by the victims and leads obtained from videos captured by CCTV cameras near the crime scene, police managed to identify the accused.

A police team then went to Tamil Nadu and arrested Chandran. Police said since 2018, she had committed at least 11 thefts at different houses in Pune city, where she worked as a domestic help and cook.

Police have recovered stolen items worth Rs 60.91 lakh, which includes about 1,250 gm of gold, from her.