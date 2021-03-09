Domestic help arrested ‘for stealing ornaments, cash worth Rs 14.9 L’

As per a press release issued by police on Monday, stolen gold and diamond ornaments and cash worth Rs 14,93,500 were recovered from the accused woman.

Pune city police have arrested a domestic help for allegedly committing theft of valuables and cash worth Rs 14.94 lakh at the residence of her employer in Hadapsar area of the city.

The accused was identified as Bangarevva Chandram Harale (49), a native of Karnataka. Vijay Rajan Farate (33), a businessman residing in a row house at Amar Nagari in Hadapsar, lodged the FIR in this case at Hadapsar police station.

As per the FIR, the complainant had gone to Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital with his parents between 1 pm and 4:30 pm on March 5. During this period, gold and diamond ornaments and cash, all worth Rs 14,84,500, were allegedly stolen from his house. Farate then approached the police and raised doubts about Harale, who works as a domestic helper at their house.

Subsequently, senior Police Inspector Balkrishna Kadam initiated a probe into the case. A team led by Police Sub-Inspector Saurabh Mane started to look for the suspect.

Following information obtained by policemen Nikhil Pawar and Prashant Tonpe of the detection branch, cops laid a trap and arrested Harale near Ravidarshan in Hadapsar on Monday. She was booked under section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code.