Doing everything possible to give push to infrastructure projects in states: CM Eknath Shinde

The state government is doing everything possible to give a push to infrastructure projects in different cities and bring relief to citizens, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 43rd session of the Marathi Patrakar Parishad in Thergaon, Shinde said he believed in getting things done instead of making empty promises. “I don’t believe in stating that I will see, I will tell…I believe in getting things done,” he said.

Highlighting the works undertaken by his government, the CM said, “Recently, when I was passing through Chandani Chowk area of Pune, some people stopped me on the way and brought the traffic problem to my notice. I immediately discussed the issue with officials. The bridge there has been pulled down and soon the area will become free of traffic hassles.”

Member of Parliament Shrirang Barne and MLA Mahesh Landge were present on the occasion. Marathi Patrakar Parishad representatives S M Deshmukh and Nana Kamble also spoke at the event.

His government, Shinde said, has also approved the Pune ring road project two days back. An elevated flyover of 3-4 kilometre will be constructed in Katraj area to ease the traffic problem, he added. “Similarly, steps are being taken to reduce the traffic chaos at Pune University chowk,” said Shinde.

The Chief Minister said one of the broadest tunnels in the state is being constructed on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which will further reduce the travel time between the two cities by half an hour. “The tunnel work is expected to be completed in a year’s time,” he said.

In Mumbai too, Shinde said, several infrastructure projects are underway. “In last two-and-a-half years, the projects had slowed down but now they are gathering momentum. We have given MMRDA permission to raise Rs 60,000 crore in loan. When the Metro project gets completed in Mumbai, nearly 30-40 lakh private vehicles will be off roads which will reduce the traffic chaos in the state’s capital,” he said.

Advertisement

On Pune-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, Shinde said, “The Expressway has been completed till Shirdi and soon, it will be inaugurated. The project will be a game changer and will bring in economic prosperity. Fourteen districts and hundreds of villages will be benefitted.”

At the event, the CM announced that Rs 25 lakh financial assistance will be given to Marathi Patrakar Parishad.

Praising journalists, the CM said, “Journalists and people’s representatives are two wheels of a vehicle. They depend on each other.”

Hinting at the political turmoil in the state that led to the change in state government earlier this year, he said, “Four months back, we gave the biggest political masala to journalists. TRP of TV channels went up and so did newspaper circulation…I don’t want to go deep into the issue. Everyone knows what happened.”