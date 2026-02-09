Stray dog spotted wandering on Pune airport runway during flight operations

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
A dog wandering near the runway at Pune airport was caught on camera by a passenger on Saturday evening, raising questions about safety measures at the facility. The incident has drawn attention, particularly in light of the recent Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, prompting renewed focus on aviation safety standards.
The incident took place around 7.40 pm when Devesh Lokhandkar, a resident of Khamgaon, was travelling from Pune to Jalgaon on a FLY91 flight. He captured the dog roaming freely on the airport premises, close to the runway, while flight operations were ongoing.
Speaking to the Indian Express, Lokhandkar said, “While I was seated inside the aircraft, and the plane was taxiing towards the runway from Gate No. 5A, I noticed a dog freely moving across the runway. The sight left me surprised and concerned. It is shocking that such a lapse could occur at a major airport like Pune, given the recent aviation accidents.”
He added, “This is a serious safety concern, as the presence of an animal on the runway during taxiing, take-off, or landing can pose a significant risk to aircraft operations and passenger safety. I am raising this issue as a responsible passenger so that the concerned authorities take note and ensure such incidents do not recur. Leopard sightings are not new either, and authorities must take things seriously, else the stray numbers may increase, and could cause major accidents,” Lokhandkar added.
What makes such an occurrence worrying is that Pune airport runway is managed by the Indian Air Force, which typically follows strict security and safety guidelines. Animals straying onto active runways can create dangerous situations, as even small obstacles can lead to serious accidents during aircraft takeoffs and landings.
Responding to the event, Dr Sarika Funde-Bhosale, head of PMC’s veterinary department, told the Indian Express, “We have started capturing the strays on airport premises. So far, 11 of them have been captured from Pune airport and relocated to PMC’s shelter home facility at Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar.”
“Following the Supreme Court’s direction for removal of stray dogs from public institutions, including schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes, bus terminals, airports and railway stations, we have been conducting regular drives to capture strays and also developing their shelter,” she added.
Bhosale pointed out that the PMC sometimes faces challenges from animal welfare advocates. “When we take strays away for sterilisation, some volunteers, pet lovers, or dog feeders insist on them being returned, and then such airport-like incidents likely happen. But we will take care that it doesn’t repeat.”
The Indian Express tried reaching concerned airport officials but did not receive any response.
K Shambhavi, a frequent traveller, emphasised the need for swift action. “The concerned authorities, like those responsible for maintaining the runway, the Pune Municipal Corporation, and others, must take such matters seriously and should safely relocate the strays to avoid any untoward incident.”
