Stray dog spotted wandering on Pune airport runway during flight operations

The stray dog was spotted on the active runway at Pune airport on Saturday evening. (Videograb enhanced by AI)

A dog wandering near the runway at Pune airport was caught on camera by a passenger on Saturday evening, raising questions about safety measures at the facility. The incident has drawn attention, particularly in light of the recent Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of NCP chief Ajit Pawar, prompting renewed focus on aviation safety standards.

The incident took place around 7.40 pm when Devesh Lokhandkar, a resident of Khamgaon, was travelling from Pune to Jalgaon on a FLY91 flight. He captured the dog roaming freely on the airport premises, close to the runway, while flight operations were ongoing.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Lokhandkar said, “While I was seated inside the aircraft, and the plane was taxiing towards the runway from Gate No. 5A, I noticed a dog freely moving across the runway. The sight left me surprised and concerned. It is shocking that such a lapse could occur at a major airport like Pune, given the recent aviation accidents.”