Documents from polytechnic institute go missing, case filed

POLICE HAVE registered a case of theft of official documents from the Government Polytechnic For Distance Learning (GPDL), Pune.

According to the police, Mohammed Usmani, deputy director of the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education, filed a complaint on Tuesday and subsequently FIR was lodged against unknown persons.

The documents of students of the institute from 2007 to 2019 are missing.

The director has told the police that the alleged theft could have taken place between December 28 and January 16.

The polytechnic institute comes under the state education department.