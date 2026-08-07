Doctors flag rise in pothole-related injuries, say poor road repairs worsening problem

The situation is especially worrying for parents who use two-wheelers to drop their children to school, as even a minor skid can have devastating consequences. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

Orthopaedic surgeons have flagged a rise in pothole-related injuries this monsoon, saying many are directly or indirectly linked to the poor condition of roads.

“The situation becomes even more hazardous during the monsoon. Loose mud and gravel left around repaired potholes significantly reduce tyre grip. Two-wheelers require a firm road surface for stability, and loose mud or gravel can cause a vehicle to skid within seconds,” Dr Abhijeet Wahegaonkar, president-elect of the Pune Orthopaedic Society, told The Indian Express.

Dr Wahegaonkar, whose own vehicle skidded while he tried to avoid a pothole, escaped with minor injuries. He said that when a rider sustains an open wound or a compound fracture, the mud and gravel can contaminate the injury, increasing the risk of infection. “We are also seeing patients with neck and back pain, mainly because of the long travel time between their homes and workplaces,” he said.