Doctors flag rise in pothole-related injuries, say poor road repairs worsening problem

According to Dr Sumit Saxena, consultant plastic surgeon, even reaching a hospital during an emergency takes considerable time because of the poor road conditions.

Written by: Anuradha Mascarenhas
4 min readPuneUpdated: Aug 7, 2026 12:27 PM IST
pune potholesThe situation is especially worrying for parents who use two-wheelers to drop their children to school, as even a minor skid can have devastating consequences. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
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Orthopaedic surgeons have flagged a rise in pothole-related injuries this monsoon, saying many are directly or indirectly linked to the poor condition of roads.

“The situation becomes even more hazardous during the monsoon. Loose mud and gravel left around repaired potholes significantly reduce tyre grip. Two-wheelers require a firm road surface for stability, and loose mud or gravel can cause a vehicle to skid within seconds,” Dr Abhijeet Wahegaonkar, president-elect of the Pune Orthopaedic Society, told The Indian Express.

Dr Wahegaonkar, whose own vehicle skidded while he tried to avoid a pothole, escaped with minor injuries. He said that when a rider sustains an open wound or a compound fracture, the mud and gravel can contaminate the injury, increasing the risk of infection. “We are also seeing patients with neck and back pain, mainly because of the long travel time between their homes and workplaces,” he said.

“There are at least two to three patients with complex spinal fractures,” said Dr Chetan Pradhan, head of the Trauma Department at Sancheti Hospital. He added that such injuries can be particularly serious among elderly people with osteoporosis, whose fragile bones are more likely to fracture even after a relatively minor fall.

The situation is especially worrying for parents who use two-wheelers to drop their children to school, as even a minor skid can have devastating consequences. According to Dr Sandeep Patwardhan, consulting paediatric orthopaedic surgeon at Sancheti Hospital, it is not uncommon to see injured children in the casualty department.

He recalled the case of a 10-year-old boy who was thrown off a two-wheeler when his father tried to avoid a pothole.

“In that unfortunate incident, the child fell under the rear wheel of a municipal transport bus and, before the driver could stop, was dragged for nearly 10 feet. He suffered a severe compound fracture of the foot with extensive crush injuries. While the fracture is gradually healing, the child has developed severe anxiety and refuses to bear weight on the affected leg. He is too frightened to undergo physiotherapy,” Dr Patwardhan said.

The poor quality of pothole repairs is another concern.

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“Many potholes are filled unevenly, creating raised bumps that can be just as dangerous as the potholes themselves. A rider who is unaware of these uneven surfaces, especially when they are filled with water, can easily lose control, particularly on a two-wheeler,” said Dr Vishal Chaudhari, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Noble Hospital.

According to Dr Sumit Saxena, consultant plastic surgeon, even reaching a hospital during an emergency takes considerable time because of the poor road conditions.

“Roads need durable and level repairs that provide a stable riding surface, especially during the monsoon when wet conditions already make travel hazardous,” he said.

Dr Wahegaonkar also expressed concern over the recent death of a soldier who was reportedly flung off his motorcycle on the Nashik-Pune highway.

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“This is another stark reminder of how dangerous the current road conditions have become. These incidents are entirely preventable and underscore the urgent need for safer roads,” he said.

“We are seeing a worrying increase in road traffic injuries during the monsoon. Unfortunately, there is no comprehensive system to record and analyse pothole-related injuries. As a result, many cases go unreported, making it difficult to fully appreciate the true burden these road hazards place on people,” he added.

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Anuradha Mascarenhas
Anuradha Mascarenhas
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Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning three decades, she is one of the most respected voices in Indian journalism regarding healthcare, science and environment and research developments. She also takes a keen interest in covering women's issues . Professional Background Education: A gold medalist in Communication and Journalism from Savitribai Phule Pune University and a Master’s degree in Literature. Author: She authored the biography At The Wheel Of Research, which chronicles the life and work of Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist at the WHO. Key Focus: She combines scientific accuracy with storytelling, translating complex medical research into compelling public and human-interest narratives. Awards and Recognition Anuradha has won several awards including the Press Council of India's national award for excellence in journalism under the gender based reporting category in 2019 and the Laadli Media award (gender sensitivity -2024). A recipient of the Lokmat journalism award (gender category-2022), she was also shortlisted for the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism-2021. Her debut book At The Wheel Of Research, an exclusive biography of Dr Soumya Swaminathan the inaugural chief scientist of World Health Organisation was also nominated in the Popular Choice Category of JK Paper AUTHER awards. She has also secured competitive fellowships including the Laadli Media Fellowship (2022), the Survivors Against TB – New Research in TB Media Fellowship (2023) and is part of the prestigious 2025 India Cohort of the WomenLift Health Leadership Journey.” Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) 1. Cancer & Specialized Medical Care "Tata Memorial finds way to kill drug-resistant cancer cells" (Nov 26, 2025): Reporting on a breakthrough for triple-negative breast cancer, one of the most aggressive forms of the disease. Discipline, diet and purpose; How a 97-year-old professor defies ageing'' (Nov 15, 2025) Report about Prof Gururaj Mutalik, the first Head of Department at Pune's B J Government Medical College who at 97 credits his longevity to healthy habits and a strong sense of purpose. 2. Environmental Health (The "Breathless Pune" Series) Long-term exposure even to 'moderate' air leads to chronic heart, lung, kidney issues" (Nov 26, 2025): Part of an investigative series highlighting that even "safe" pollution levels are damaging to vital organs. "For every 10 µg/m3 increase in PM2.5 level, there was 6-8% jump in medicine sales" (Nov 23, 2025): Using commercial data to prove the direct link between air quality and respiratory illnesses in Pune. 3. Lifestyle & Wellness News "They didn't let cancer, diabetes and heart disease stop them from travelling" (Dec 22, 2025): A collaborative piece featuring survivors who share practical tips for traveling with chronic conditions. At 17, his BP shot up to 200/120 mmHG; Lancet study flags why child and teen hypertension doubled between 2000 and 2020'' (Nov 12,2025)--A report that focusses on 17-year-old-boy's hypertensive crisis and reflects the rising global trend of high blood pressure among children and adolescents. 4. Scientific Recognition & Infrastructure For promoting sci-comm, gender diversity: IUCAA woman prof highlighted in Nature" (Nov 25, 2025): Covering the global recognition of Indian women scientists in gender studies and physics. Pune researchers find a spiral galaxy like the Milky Way from early universe'' (December 3, 2025)- A report on how Indian researchers discovered a massive galaxy that existed when the universe was just 1.5 billion years old , one of the earliest to have been observed so far. Signature Beat: Health, Science & Women in Leadership Anuradha is known for her COVID-19 reportage, where she was one of the first journalists to provide detailed insights into the Covishield and Covaxin trials. She has a dedicated interest in gender diversity in health and science, often profiling women researchers who are breaking the "leaky pipeline" in STEM fields. Her writing style is scrupulous, often featuring interviews with top-tier scientists and health experts from various institutions.   ... Read More

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