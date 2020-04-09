‘Doctors, nurses and others’: PMC seeks volunteers to help out in quarantine centres

The civic body is especially seeking the services of doctors, nurses, paramedics and health assistants.(Representational Image) The civic body is especially seeking the services of doctors, nurses, paramedics and health assistants.(Representational Image)

With the rising number of coronavirus cases across city hospitals, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged local residents , especially those with experience in healthcare, to volunteer their services to fight against the virus in its quarantine centres.

“The PMC is looking for local residents who are willing to work as volunteers to contain the spread of coronavirus infection. Interested citizens should fill the COVID-19 volunteer registration form and submit it online, ” said Mayor Murlidhar Mohol.

“We are looking for volunteers to work in quarantine centres in Pune to fight against coronavirus. Those who want to volunteer their services for the nation’s fight against the spread of coronavirus can provide their information,” Gaikwad said, adding that people can apply on the link http://covidsevak.punecorporation.org/ .

In the form, the volunteers have to agree to the following, “I am willing to work as a volunteer to provide services at the special facilities created for handling cases of COVID-19. I consent to the information in this form being managed and stored for the purpose of COVID-19 related activities, research and testing. I consent to being contacted by email or mobile phone for the purpose of COVID-19 related activities, research and testing”.

The civic body is also seeking help from those interested in providing services related to quarantine shelters, data management or digitisation, accommodation, food facilities and administrative work.

The PMC has quarantine facilities at Naidu Hospital, Sanas Ground Hostel, Laygude Hospital and Dalvi Hospital. It is also planning to set up a facility to accommodate 25,000 quarantine patients.

