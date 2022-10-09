Doctors at Pune’s AICTS successfully perform rare stenting procedure in newborn

The team of doctors at Pune’s Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) has successfully performed a rare hybrid procedure known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) stenting in a newborn with complex congenital heart disease.

The baby weighing 2.5 kg was born with a condition called pulmonary atresia in which the pulmonary valve is absent, said a statement issued through the Defence PRO in Pune on Saturday. “The blood flow to the pulmonary arteries is maintained by a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) which is a small tube-like structure which has a tendency to get blocked soon after birth. As the vessels are tiny in neonates, the access for putting a stent is always a challenge,” it added.

“The same was provided through an open carotid cut down by the cardiothoracic surgeon which helped in smooth delivery of the stent by the cardiologist. This has given a new lease of life to the baby who is recovering well from the procedure,” the press note revealed. The team that performed the procedure included cardiologists, cardio-thoracic surgeon and cardiac anaesthetist.

AICTS is a premier institute that deals with complex interventional cardiology, intricate cardio-thoracic surgeries, pulmonary and interventional radiology and pathology. The institute was raised as an Indo-Burmese General Hospital in 1942 and was named Military Hospital Aundh in 1946. The hospital shifted to its present location in 1972 and became a specialty institute under the name Military Hospital Cardio-Thoracic Centre (MHCTC). In February 2020, it was rechristened as Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences and began undertaking research works.