scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 09, 2022

Doctors at Pune’s AICTS successfully perform rare stenting procedure in newborn

The baby weighing 2.5 kg was born with a condition called pulmonary atresia in which the pulmonary valve is absent, the defence PRO in Pune said.

Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS), Pune. (pib.gov.in)

The team of doctors at Pune’s Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences (AICTS) has successfully performed a rare hybrid procedure known as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) stenting in a newborn with complex congenital heart disease.

The baby weighing 2.5 kg was born with a condition called pulmonary atresia in which the pulmonary valve is absent, said a statement issued through the Defence PRO in Pune on Saturday. “The blood flow to the pulmonary arteries is maintained by a patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) which is a small tube-like structure which has a tendency to get blocked soon after birth. As the vessels are tiny in neonates, the access for putting a stent is always a challenge,” it added.

The team that performed the procedure included cardiologists, cardio-thoracic surgeon and cardiac anaesthetist. (Photo shared by hospital authorities through Defence PRO)

“The same was provided through an open carotid cut down by the cardiothoracic surgeon which helped in smooth delivery of the stent by the cardiologist. This has given a new lease of life to the baby who is recovering well from the procedure,” the press note revealed. The team that performed the procedure included cardiologists, cardio-thoracic surgeon and cardiac anaesthetist.

More from Pune

AICTS is a premier institute that deals with complex interventional cardiology, intricate cardio-thoracic surgeries, pulmonary and interventional radiology and pathology. The institute was raised as an Indo-Burmese General Hospital in 1942 and was named Military Hospital Aundh in 1946. The hospital shifted to its present location in 1972 and became a specialty institute under the name Military Hospital Cardio-Thoracic Centre (MHCTC). In February 2020, it was rechristened as Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences and began undertaking research works.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...Premium
To set uniform safety standards, testing of electric vehicles to begin fr...
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasasPremium
‘There was double backwardness’: A group modernising madrasas
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s planPremium
Pilot launch of e-rupee for specific use cases: What is the RBI’s plan
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatarPremium
The Sunday Profile: KCR in ‘Bharat’ avatar

First published on: 09-10-2022 at 12:08:30 pm
Next Story

IGNOU July 2022 Session: Registration date extended for UG, PG programmes; check how to apply

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 09: Latest News
Advertisement