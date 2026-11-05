Doctors appeal for celebrating safe and eco-friendly Diwali

Anuradha Mascarenhas is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With a career spanning... Read More
- Tags:
- Diwali
- firecrackers
- health
- MPCB
Ahead of Diwali, several doctors have appealed to citizens to celebrate healthily without smoke, noise, and toxins.
“Any noise above 85 decibels can damage the ear temporarily or permanently in few cases. Firecrackers can reach 140 to 160 decibels, which is much louder than a jet engine taking off and far above the 85-decibel safety threshold. “Do the math and see how much harm is being inflicted on those delicate ears,” said Dr Jai Kelkar, Director, National Institute of Opthalmology.
Dr Kelkar added that loud firecrackers pose serious physical, sensory, and psychological risks to children because their ears and nervous systems are still developing,. “Children are more affected as their ear canals are smaller. This means sound waves hit their eardrums with greater intensity. A single loud explosion nearby can cause immediate and permanent hearing loss by either rupture of the eardrums or chronic ringing in the ears. Younger children often cannot recognize the danger or tell us that their ears are ringing or muffled,” Dr Kelkar cautioned.
Senior paediatrician Dr Umesh Vaidya also observed that children aged 1-3 years at the highest risk and parents must be extra cuatious as there are smoke and firecracker-related accidents. “Children with a history of wheezing require extra care and attention,” Dr Vaidya said.
Dr Dasmit Singh, former President of Indian Academy of Paediatrics also said that firecrackers may add sparkle to the celebrations but careless handling can lead to serious burns and injuries.
Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), regional office in Pune tested commercially available firecrackers on Thursday for compliance with noise standards and found them to be within the recommended noise limit of 125 decibels.
From Laxmi Bomb, Mother Baby Crackers, Gorilla Bomb and Flower rocket, electric sparklers and sudarshan chakra, various types of firecrackers manufactured by different companies were tested and found to be within permissible noise levels.
The maximum decibel level allowed is 125dBA and most were in the 40-80dBA levels. MPCB Pune officials also urged citizens to use eco friendly firecrackers and ensure a safe Diwali.
He also added that noise levels will be monitored at Shivajinagar, Karve Road, Satara Road, Swargate, Yerawada,Khadki, Shaniwar wada, Laxmi Road, Sarasbaug, Aundh gaon and University road. An air quality monitoring van will also be deployed at Shaniwarwada.