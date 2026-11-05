Doctors appeal for celebrating safe and eco-friendly Diwali

Ahead of Diwali, several doctors have appealed to citizens to celebrate healthily without smoke, noise, and toxins.

“Any noise above 85 decibels can damage the ear temporarily or permanently in few cases. Firecrackers can reach 140 to 160 decibels, which is much louder than a jet engine taking off and far above the 85-decibel safety threshold. “Do the math and see how much harm is being inflicted on those delicate ears,” said Dr Jai Kelkar, Director, National Institute of Opthalmology.

Dr Kelkar added that loud firecrackers pose serious physical, sensory, and psychological risks to children because their ears and nervous systems are still developing,. “Children are more affected as their ear canals are smaller. This means sound waves hit their eardrums with greater intensity. A single loud explosion nearby can cause immediate and permanent hearing loss by either rupture of the eardrums or chronic ringing in the ears. Younger children often cannot recognize the danger or tell us that their ears are ringing or muffled,” Dr Kelkar cautioned.