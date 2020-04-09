Doctors and nurses fighting COVID-19 in PCMC hospitals to get Rs 1 crore life insurance

The central government would provide cover of Rs. 50 lakh, while the PMC will give Rs. 25 lakh. The remaining Rs. 25 lakh cover will be optional. (File) The central government would provide cover of Rs. 50 lakh, while the PMC will give Rs. 25 lakh. The remaining Rs. 25 lakh cover will be optional. (File)

Doctors and nurses who are treating coronavirus patients in hospitals under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will get a life insurance cover of Rs. 1 crore. The doctors and nurses working on contract in PCMC hospitals will get a cover Rs. 75 lakh.

“All permanent doctors and nurses who are treating coronavirus patients in PCMC hospitals will get a security cover of Rs. 1 crore,” said Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Thursday.

Hardikar said the central government would provide cover of Rs. 50 lakh, while the PMC will give Rs. 25 lakh. “The remaining Rs. 25 lakh cover will be optional. The kin of employees can claim the amount or they can take up a civic job,” said Hardikar.

“The central government’s Rs. 50 cover will be applicable to doctors and nurses working on contract as well. Besides, they will get Rs. 25 lakh cover from PCMC,” Hardikar said.

There are at least 200 doctors and over 300 nurses who are contract workers at YCM hospitals which have been reserved for COVID-19 patients.

BJP House leader in PCMC Namdev Dhake said the PCMC was doing everything possible to take care of doctors and nurses of the frontline of the fight against the virus. Dhake said the contractual employees who are treating COVID-19 patients will not lose their jobs after the current critical phase was over. “…Their contracts will be renewed in the future as well,” he said.

A senior doctor working with YCM Hospital on contract basis said,”The doctors and nurses working on contract have been under immense pressure while treating COVID-19 cases, in the absence of a security cover… we are hopeful that the PCMC will not forget us once this challenge is over….”.

Pune Municipal Corporation health chief Ramchandra Hankare said all the doctors and nurses who are on the payroll of the civic body will get Rs. 1 crore cover. “However, as far as the contractual doctors and nurses are concerned, the PMC commissioner will decide after talking to the employees’ union,” he said.

