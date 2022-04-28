Doctor who conducted Dabholkar post-mortem deposes before court

IN the ongoing Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder trial, Dr Ajay Taware of Sassoon General Hospital, who performed the post-mortem of the anti-superstition activist, deposed before the court on Wednesday. While his examination-in-chief by the prosecution has concluded, his cross-examination by the defence counsel will continue.

The case is being tried in the court of Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar, which is a special court for cases under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Dr Taware, who is a professor at the Forensic Medicine Department of Sassoon General Hospital, was initially examined by Special Public Prosecutor Prakash Suryavanshi.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Suryavanshi said, “During his examination-in-chief, Dr Taware told the court that the body of Dr Dabholkar was brought for autopsy around 11 am on August 20, 2013, and the post-mortem began on 11.15 am. There were injuries on the body at three places and two of those bullets were taken out. And considering the nature of injuries, death was instantaneous. Three injuries, independently and collectively, were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature. He told the court of entry and exit points of the bullets and process of preservation of the viscera for further analysis, and that it was handed over to the police.”

Subsequently, he was cross-examined by one of the defence lawyers, Virendra Ichalkaranjikar, on the procedural aspects of the autopsy. He will be further cross-examined by counsels Prakash Salsingikar and Suvarna Avhad Vast in later hearings.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Salsingikar said, “On Wednesday, we moved an application in the court, seeking video recording of the ongoing trial.” The CBI had taken over the Dabholkar murder investigation from Pune City Police in 2014 and chargesheeted five accused, all of them allegedly linked to radical outfit Sanatan Sanstha. The accused include ENT surgeon Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, the two alleged assailants Andure and Kalaskar, Mumbai-based lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar and his aide Vikram Bhave.

Of these, Tawade, Andure, and Kalaskar are currently in jail while Punalekar and Bhave are out on bail. The CBI, in its chargesheet against Tawade in September 2016, named absconding Sanatan Sanstha members Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar as the two assailants who shot Dabholkar dead. But in August 2018, CBI arrested Andure and Kalaskar and named them as shooters.

On September 15 last year, the special UAPA court had framed charges against four of the accused — Tawade, Andure, Kalaskar and Bhave — for murder, conspiracy to commit murder along with Section 16 of the UAPA pertaining to terrorist acts, and various provisions of the Arms Act for the use of firearms. The court charged Punalekar with destruction of evidence in the case.

All five accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The CBI had, on October 14 last year, submitted before the court a list of 32 witnesses to be examined during the trial.