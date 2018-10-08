Pune: Doctor riding moped dies as kite string slashes her throat

The woman was a resident of Pimple Saudagar area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township. (Representational Image) The woman was a resident of Pimple Saudagar area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old doctor riding a two-wheeler died after her throat got slit by manja (abrasive string) of a kite in Pune’s Bhosari area Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred when Dr Krupali Nikam’s two-wheeler reached the Nashik phata flyover, a police official said.

“Nikam’s throat got slit due to sharpness of manja. She fell on the road and started bleeding profusely. She was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead by doctors,” he said.

The woman was a resident of Pimple Saudagar area in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township.

