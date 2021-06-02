Doctor, nurse and guard assaulted by patient’s kin at Pune Covid care centre

A doctor, a nurse and a security guard at the dedicated Covid care centre in Baner were allegedly assaulted by two persons whose uncle was receiving treatment in the critical care unit of the facility on Monday.

A First Information Report in the case has been filed by a 25-year-old doctor at the facility. As per the information given by Chatushrungi police station, an elderly male patient was being treated at the critical care unit of the facility. On Monday afternoon, around 1.45 pm, the patient’s 35-year-old nephew barged into the complainant doctor’s cabin while a meeting was on. The man started verbally abusing the doctor and his colleague for not taking calls and went charging at him.

Later in the afternoon, when the doctor, along with a nurse and security guard, went to the Baner police chowki to register the complaint, the 35-year-old man and his 40-year-old brother allegedly thrashed the doctor and the security guard and verbally abused all of them. Later, an offence was registered against the two brothers under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010.

Police officials said the elderly patient passed away following Covid-related complications on Tuesday afternoon.

