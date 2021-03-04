scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 04, 2021
Doctor molests patient in Aurangabad Covid Care Centre, suspended; Ajit Pawar calls it ‘alarming’

Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be formalised before March 31 to ensure such "unfortunate incidents" do not happen at Covid hospitals in future.

Written by Atikh Rashid | Pune |
March 4, 2021 1:16:35 pm
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Following reports of molestation of a female patient at a Covid Care Center (CCC) in Aurangabad, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly that a standard operating procedure (SOP) will be formalised before March 31 to ensure such “unfortunate incidents” do not happen at Covid hospitals in future.

He said a primary inquiry has found that the allegations made by the female patient were true.

A female patient from Padampura in Aurangabad, who was admitted for Covid treatment at a local Covid Care Center earlier this week, has complained that a doctor deployed at the Centre had harassed her with phone calls and had also molested her early morning on Wednesday.

Speaking in the state assembly on Thursday, Pawar said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. There has been no rape, however, for such an incident to happen in a hospital is very alarming. The government has taken the incident seriously. A primary inquiry has been conducted by a senior female doctor and there appears to be true in the female patient’s allegation. The doctor has been dismissed,” said Pawar.

