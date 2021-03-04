Doctor molests patient at Aurangabad Covid care centre, dismissed

The patient had complained that a doctor deployed at the centre harassed her by making repeated phone calls to her and molested her on Wednesday morning.

Following reports of a molestation case at a Covid care centre in Aurangabad, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said in the state assembly that a standard operating procedure will be formalised before March 31 to ensure that such “unfortunate incidents” do not happen at these facilities in future. The reports pertain to a doctor harassing and molesting a female patient admitted at the centre for Covid-19 treatment.

Pawar also said the doctor had been dismissed from service after an inquiry into the incident found that the patient’s allegations were true.

The woman, who is from Padampura in Aurangabad, was admitted to the local Covid care centre earlier this week. She complained that a doctor deployed at the centre harassed her by making repeated phone calls to her and molested her on Wednesday morning.

Speaking in the state assembly on Thursday, Pawar said, “It’s a very unfortunate incident. There has been no rape; however, for such an incident to happen at a hospital is alarming. The government has taken serious note of the incident. A primary inquiry has been conducted by a senior female doctor and there appears to be truth in the patient’s allegation. The doctor has been dismissed,” said Pawar.