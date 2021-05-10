Doctor, medical staff assaulted by 2 whose father died of Covid-19: Cops

An officer from Indapur police station said the sons of the deceased barged into the hospital, slapped an on-duty woman doctor and attacked two medical attendants.

A doctor and two medical attendants at the sub-district government hospital at Indapur, 150 km from Pune, were assaulted allegedly by two men whose 56-year-old father died of Covid-19 on Saturday.

According to Indapur police officials, the 56-year-old man who was being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital, succumbed to Covid-related complications on Saturday. An officer from Indapur police station said the sons of the deceased barged into the hospital, slapped an on-duty woman doctor and attacked two medical attendants. The two also hurled abuses at the doctors and other staff and damaged some medicines, police said.

The two have been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, police said. ENS