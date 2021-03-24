Doctor, marketing officer of hospital held for accepting money for free treatment by Pune unit of ACB

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a doctor and marketing officer of a hospital in Wadgaon Maval for allegedly accepting money from a person whose father was undergoing free treatment under a government scheme(File)

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested a doctor and marketing officer of a hospital in Wadgaon Maval for allegedly accepting money from a person whose father was undergoing free treatment under a government scheme.

The accused include Satyajit Krushnakant Wadhokar (58) and Pramod Vasant Nikam (45). A press release issued by Shrihari Patil, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) on Wednesday stated that Wadhokar is a doctor at the Pavana Hospital at Somatne Phata in Wadgaon Maval, while Nikam works as a marketing officer at the same place.

The father of the complainant in the case took a dialysis treatment at Pavana Hospital, which was free of charge under the “Mahatma Phule Jan- Arogya Yojana” of the government. However, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 from the complainant. They agreed to settle down at Rs 9,000. The complainant approached the ACB. ACB sleuths laid a trap and nabbed Nikam while accepting money from the complainant on Tuesday.

The accused were produced before a court and were remanded to ACB’s custody till March 26 for further investigation. Police inspector Alka Sarag of ACB is investigating the case.