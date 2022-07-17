Doctor, hospital staff booked over death of patient

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 17, 2022 12:16:20 am
July 17, 2022 12:16:20 am
An offence of negligence has been lodged against the doctor and staff of a private psychiatric and rehabilitation centre after the death of a person who was admitted there for treatment of mental illness.
The complaint in this case was lodged by a 39-year-old woman.
Police said the complainant’s son was admitted to the psychiatric and rehabilitation centre in Manjari near Hadapsar for treatment. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the hospital doctors and staff didn’t take proper care due to which her son fell down from the hospital building and died.
