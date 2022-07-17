scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 16, 2022

Doctor, hospital staff booked over death of patient

Police said the complainant's son was admitted to the psychiatric and rehabilitation centre in Manjari near Hadapsar for treatment.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 17, 2022 12:16:20 am
kolkata, west bengal, alipore, handcuffs, police arrestThe complaint in this case was lodged by a 39-year-old woman. (Representational image)

An offence of negligence has been lodged against the doctor and staff of a private psychiatric and rehabilitation centre after the death of a person who was admitted there for treatment of mental illness.

The complaint in this case was lodged by a 39-year-old woman.

More from Pune

Police said the complainant’s son was admitted to the psychiatric and rehabilitation centre in Manjari near Hadapsar for treatment. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the hospital doctors and staff didn’t take proper care due to which her son fell down from the hospital building and died.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...Premium
Bollywood hits, pop songs and semi-classical notes: ‘Penn Masala is for e...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — Gender gap to WPP with MCQs
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...Premium
From Dadabhai to Downing Street, the evolution of Indians in British poli...
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...Premium
Watching Persuasion as a Jane Austen fan: Sense and sensibility sacrifice...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 16: Latest News
Advertisement