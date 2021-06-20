Doctor duped of Rs 36,000 by online fraudster she met on a matrimonial site

"On the occasion of the complainant's mother's birthday, the suspect said he had sent a gift. Later an amount of Rs 36,000 was sought from the complainant on the pretext that it was required for the customs clearance of the gift, which the complainant paid," the Inspector said.

A 36-year-old doctor working at a private hospital in Pune was cheated of Rs 36,000 by an online fraudster whom she met on a matrimonial site.

An FIR has been registered at Kondhwa police station after a complaint from the doctor. According to the complaint, she was contacted in the last week of March by a man who posed as an Indian doctor, settled abroad. The two initially communicated through the matrimonial platform before exchanging phone numbers.

Inspector Shabbir Sayyed of Kondhwa police station, who is probing the case, said, “As the complainant and the suspect behind the fake profile started communicating with each other, she ended up giving some personal information too. On the occasion of the complainant’s mother’s birthday, the suspect said he had sent a gift. Later an amount of Rs 36,000 was sought from the complainant on the pretext that it was required for the customs clearance of the gift, which the complainant paid.”

Inspector Sayyed said that the complainant became suspicious after the man asked her for another Rs 90,000. As she began asking probing questions, the person behind the fake profile stopped responding to her calls, he said. The woman later approached the police and an FIR under Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those pertaining to cheating and impersonation, was registered.

Inspector Sayyed said, “We have launched a probe into various numbers and bank accounts used by the suspects.”