Pathology to Fabric paintings: Doctor-artist Dattatreya Phadke gives textile scraps a second life

Written by Vishakha Toshniwal

As a practising pathologist, art has always been more than a hobby for Dr Dattatreya Phadke. The turning point came in 2011 while Dr Dattatreya Phadke was living in the United States for higher studies and professional work. During a visit to an art fair in Ann Arbor, Michigan, he encountered an artist creating quilt-based artworks stitched from fabric pieces. “I found the work vibrant and unique,” he recalls. “This art explains the concept of re-birth and sustainable art practices.”

Unlike conventional painting, Phadke’s fabric collages use no paint at all “People are really mesmerised and awestruck when they first look at my art and are not able to identify whether it’s the colour or scraps of cloth’’. Thousands of discarded textile scraps become his colour palette. “I get scraps from the local tailors and use them to create sustainable art out of it,” he adds. His work has since been exhibited extensively in Pune and Mumbai.