Thursday, July 07, 2022

Doctor arrested for minor’s rape at clinic in 2019

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 8, 2022 3:42:27 am
Police arrested the doctor under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

PUNE CITY police has arrested a doctor for allegedly raping a minor in 2019. The victim, who is now 19, lodged the FIR in this case at the Kothrud police station on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the accused — Dr Yogesh Lakshman Walhe (45) — runs a clinic in the Kothrud area. The victim’s family knew him for some years. The complainant visited his clinic for consultation in November 2019, when she was a minor. The doctor allegedly raped her and clicked obscene photographs.

He allegedly raped her multiple times till December 2020 by threatening to make her photographs viral on social media. Police said she shared her ordeal with her family recently.

Police arrested the doctor under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

