On Diwali day, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board monitoring noise levels across 14 locations in Pune

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board has urged citizens to celebrate Diwali in a pollution-free, environment-friendly manner without the use of firecrackers. It also asked the public to “gift a plant” instead and “sign a pledge to conserve the environment”.

As noise due to firecrackers during Diwali has been identified as one of the major pollution problems in the country, the MPCB has been monitoring from October 21 decibel levels across 14 locations in Pune — 11 in the city and three in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We have tested the decibel levels of 14 varieties of commercially available firecrackers this year and barring a few, others have been found within the permissible range,” Pratap Jagtap, MPCP sub-regional officer for Pune, told The Indian Express. He also said that the board carried out awareness campaigns to ensure that noise levels are not flouted.

Shivaji Nagar, Karve Road, Satara Road, Swargate, Yerawada, Khadki, Shaniwarwada, Laxmi Road, Sarasbaug, Aundh gaon, University road, Deluxe chowk at Pimpri, Chafekar chowk at Chinchwad, Dange chowk at Thergaon are some of the sites where the MPCB measures noise levels as part of its annual exercise.

Air quality this Diwali may turn from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’: SAFAR

Air quality this Diwali may turn from ‘moderate’ to ‘poor’ after midnight of October 24 if the firecracker emissions are double that of last year. “The quality of air may slip from moderate to poor,” said Dr Gufran Beig, founder project director of System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) told The Indian Express.

“Pune’s air quality index (AQI) has started deteriorating from good to satisfactory already. In case there is no rain and firecrackers are burnt 25 per cent higher than last year, then the air quality will slip,” said Dr Beig, who is the Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc, Bengaluru.

The air quality forecast for Diwali for Pune is issued based on the indigenously developed SAFAR-air quality forecasting framework.

Warrior Moms urge govt to take strict stand on causes of air pollution

An eco-friendly Diwali celebration is nothing but celebrating in a way that does not cause harm to our ecosystem, said Anuja Bali, coordinator of Warrior Moms, a collective of mothers from across the country with various city branches who are fighting for children’s right to breathe clean air.

Bali told The Indian Express, “Even green crackers contain the banned chemical barium. We have to educate children about the harm of inhaling these chemical fumes,” she said, urging the Maharashtra government to ensure that no firecrackers containing chemicals and banned by the Supreme Court are distributed or sold. Warrior Moms also asked the government to take a strict stand against causes of toxic air pollution.