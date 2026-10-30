Poona Merchants Chamber’s Diwali food confronts drought, rising prices

Trucks laden with sacks of sugar, oil, pulses and curry leaves wind towards the office of the Poona Merchants Chamber in Marketyard. An army of workers waited on Friday to start preparing the quintessential Diwali delicacies, laddoos and chivda, thousands of kgs of these.

It has become a Diwali tradition for the Poona Merchants Chamber to prepare chivda and laddoos on scale to sell at no-profit rates, way below the MRP in retail outlets of the city. These packages of 1 kg or 500 gm of chivda and laddoos each are a boon for underprivileged families. They are popular with affluent households who trust the flavours and quality of ingredients. This year, the festive kitchen is grappling with dual challenges.

With drought gripping large parts of Maharashtra, and experts comparing it to the catastrophic drought of 1972, the Chamber has been receiving phone calls from villages where below-normal rainfall has left families unable to make or buy Diwali fare to celebrate the festival.

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“We are planning to send 5,000 kg of laddoos and an equal quantity of chivda to Dhule district and parts of Solapur, among others. There are villages which has received no rain. In some places, there was so much rain that crops were destroyed. People have lost their grain. Those who would normally prepare laddoos and chivda at home might not be able to do so this year,” said Pravin Chorbele of the Poona Merchants Chamber.

The shadow of the rising food prices can also be felt in the giant kitchen. “The price of peanuts has increased from Rs 110-120 per kg last year to Rs 150-160 this year, while a tin of oil that cost Rs 2,000-2,100 now costs Rs 2,500-2,600. Sugar and other ingredients have also become more expensive, with several commodities registering increases of 30-50 per cent. The cost of LPG cylinders have risen from Rs 1,700-1,800 to the current price as Rs 2,800,” said Chorbele.

Making the math affordable for people, the Chamber has increased the prices of a kg each of chivda and laddoos to Rs 230 per kg. Last year, the price was Rs 190 for laddoos and Rs 200 for chivda. Half a kg of chivda or laddoos is Rs 120 this year. “It is still lower than the market rates,” says Chorbele.

Fittingly, Tukaram Munde has been invited to inaugurate the sale on November 1. Over the past few months, the Food and Drug Administration Commissioner has turned into a hero for his stringent quality checks on restaurants. “While we were always strict about hygiene and food safety, this year we worked closely with the FDA to increase food safety measures. This includes carrying out strict medical check-ups on the workers who will prepare the food,” says Chorbele. Around 1,000 workers from Pune will be involved in the preparation, working in three shifts. The products will be available at 15 centres across Pune from November 1, and will also be couriered abroad.