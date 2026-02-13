‘You climb mountains because they exist but also to inspire others’: Divyanshu Ganatra

Run InSync 2.0 is an initiative of Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF), which Divyanshu Ganatra has founded, with a mission to make the world an equal place for people of all abilities through outdoor sports activities. (Source: https://divyanshuganatra.com)
When Run InSync 2.0, said to be India’s largest inclusive run, takes place at Pune University on February 14, Divyanshu Ganatra will be listening to the participants rather than joining them at the starting line.
“I will be going crazy organising the event for which 8,000 people have signed up. I’m already going nuts,” says the clinical psychologist and techie, who is also India’s first blind hobby pilot.
Run InSync 2.0 is an initiative of Adventures Beyond Barriers Foundation (ABBF), which Ganatra has founded, with a mission to make the world an equal place for people of all abilities through outdoor sports activities.
It is natural that Ganatra would choose sports as the means to bring people together. Ganatra, like many in Pune, loved the outdoors.
“When I went blind, all this was taken away from me. I was 19. I loved climbing mountains and cycling. The cycle was essentially stitched to me and, suddenly, I couldn’t even enter a swimming pool. I couldn’t go for a hike because people were like ‘how can you do that?’” he says.
For a long time, he had to relearn things and get back on his feet. “I had to, first, ensure that I was stable, but the love for sports never went away. Once I started getting back to it, there was one question that always arose — why do you climb mountains? I would answer, ‘You climb mountains because they exist’. But, you also climb mountains to inspire others,” says Ganatra.
His confidence, resilience and ability to take risks came from the outdoors. “I experience freedom and am able to navigate the world and adapt to disability. It has come from the outdoors and adventure. For me, it was a no-brainer. Why not inspire someone else to experience that joy and the positive energy that comes with it?” he says.
Story continues below this ad
ABBF, founded in 2014, does a lot of sports, from trekking and hiking to high altitude climbing which it introduced for people with and without disability. “We started tandem cycling for the blind in this country, scuba diving for people with disabilities, including paraplegics and quadriplegics,” he says.
In a city of marathons, Run InSync 2.0 is unique because every race includes every kind of runner — and even walkers, strollers, wanderers – from wheelchair users, to sighted guides to athletes and newcomers. There are 2,000 people with disabilities participating in the run alongside other participants.
“The biggest challenge for people with special ability is the attitude and barriers that we face in society. It’s not that people are evil, it’s just that people don’t know that folks with disabilities exist. If you don’t even know we exist, then you don’t know what it’s like. We look like aliens to you, there’s awkwardness when we meet. For me, sport offered a great way to unite people,” he says.
It appears that society was waiting for such a platform. One company, whose MD ran with them, went back and committed to 3 per cent of his workforce being persons with disability. Another national company committed to 5 per cent. “There are so many companies that, simply out of this experience, have opened their doors and are looking at products for persons with disability,” he says.
Story continues below this ad
Run InSync 2.0 will have thousands of people from the corporate world running. “Among the participants are 23 corporate houses and 68 NGOs as well as people from different industries, such as education, manufacturing and technology,” says Ganatra.
He adds that participation matters as much as representation. “I live by myself. If my washing machine wasn’t accessible, how would I do my laundry? If a food delivery app was not accessible, how would I order my food? Does my handicap come from the fact that the app is inaccessible or that I’m blind? Which one? I feel that my handicap comes because your app is not accessible. That is what we hope to change,” he says. When people run together, every step goes beyond the finishing line.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More