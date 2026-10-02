Diveagar beach accident: ‘I don’t like to swim in salt water, hence survived’: Student who witnessed death of 8

Soham Gore, a student of class 11th (science), from the temple town of Alandi in Pune, was devastated with grief at the funeral of his 17-year-old friend Pranav Ramdas Bansode, who died along with seven others, after drowning at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

All eight deceased were students of Winners Academy, a private coaching centre in Alandi. The Academy had organized a one-day trip to Raigad Fort and Diveagar beach for the students. Soham said the teachers at Winners Academy asked interested students to bring a consent form signed by their parents.

Soham said, “Pravnav and I have been friends since our school days. We were now studying together at the Winners Academy. Both of us went for the trip with other students…Those having the consent form were asked to gather at 3 am on Thursday. Accordingly, 42 students, including 25 boys and 17 girls came for the trip. We were accompanied by two male and three female teachers. We first went to Raigad Fort by bus. The Ropeway was closed, so we trekked up the fort. We came down around 2 pm, had lunch at a hotel and then proceeded towards Diveagar beach…,” said Soham.