Diveagar beach accident: ‘I don’t like to swim in salt water, hence survived’: Student who witnessed death of 8

All eight deceased were students of Winners Academy, a private coaching centre in Alandi.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
4 min readPuneOct 2, 2026 07:07 PM IST
Soham Gore, an eyewitness (L) and and police deployed outside Winners Academy. (Special Arrangement)Soham Gore, an eyewitness (L) and and police deployed outside Winners Academy. (Special Arrangement)
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Soham Gore, a student of class 11th (science), from the temple town of Alandi in Pune, was devastated with grief at the funeral of his 17-year-old friend Pranav Ramdas Bansode, who died along with seven others, after drowning at Diveagar beach in Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

All eight deceased were students of Winners Academy, a private coaching centre in Alandi. The Academy had organized a one-day trip to Raigad Fort and Diveagar beach for the students. Soham said the teachers at Winners Academy asked interested students to bring a consent form signed by their parents.

Soham said, “Pravnav and I have been friends since our school days. We were now studying together at the Winners Academy. Both of us went for the trip with other students…Those having the consent form were asked to gather at 3 am on Thursday. Accordingly, 42 students, including 25 boys and 17 girls came for the trip. We were accompanied by two male and three female teachers. We first went to Raigad Fort by bus. The Ropeway was closed, so we trekked up the fort. We came down around 2 pm, had lunch at a hotel and then proceeded towards Diveagar beach…,” said Soham.

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“We reached the beach around 5 pm. Teachers said those who could swim could play in the sea. Others were asked to stay on the seashore. The teachers accompanied those who went into the seawater. The group of girl students was playing in shallow water along the seaside…I can swim. But I do not like swimming in salt water. So I did not enter the sea and hence survived,” said Soham.

He added, “From the sea shore, I saw the boys had not gone very deep into the sea. They were into the seawater up to their waist along with our teachers. But, within a few minutes, I noticed movements of police and water sports personnel. When I went closer, I saw they were trying to rescue my friends who were drowning in the sea. Our teachers Amar Adak and Mrunal Narkhade and some students who were good swimmers were also making efforts to rescue those drowning. While some students were rescued safely, eight died in the incident. They included Pranav, my freind…I did not see any caution boards, life guards or life jacket facility at the beach.”

After the incident, Soham called his father Govind Gore. “I was very worried. So I asked Soham to talk to me on a video call,” his father said.

Soham said he returned with other students and teachers in the same bus that reached Alandi around 6 am on Friday.

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Meanwhile, Raigad police handed over the bodies to family members after the postmortem was conducted at a local hospital, early on Friday.

Alandi observed bandh for funeral

Funerals of Pranav Bansode, Sumit Bharat Ahire, Pranav Ramdas Bansode, Kaivalya Satish Vasankar, and Tanmay Dattatray Wahile were performed at the crematorium in Alandi. All four were residents of Alandi.

Last rites of Rahveer Yuvraj Wahile and Soham Tukaram Bhandwalkar were performed at Kelagaon village, located about three kilometers from Alandi.

Yash Kiran Wankhede and Kaustubh Sandip Daundh were residents of Charholi Budruk. Wankhede’s funeral was held at his native place in Amravati, while Daundh was cremated at his homeland in Ahilyanagar district, police said.

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Alandi, a well known religious place in Pune, observed a bandh on Friday to pay tribute to the eight youngsters who died by drowning.

Hundreds of villagers, including President of Alandi Municipal Council Prashant Kurhade, local MLA Baba Kale and others from social, political and religious sectors, attended the students’ funeral.

Police deployed outside Winners Academy

According to police, Winners Academy is a coaching center that has about 100 students mainly preparing for 11th and 12th along with other courses. The Academy, located in a building in Alandi, was closed on Friday, with police officials deployed outside its premises. Alandi police said they have not received any complaints yet against the Winners Academy.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

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