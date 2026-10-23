Diveagar beach drowning: 5 Pune coaching institute staffers booked for negligence

The Raigad police in Maharashtra have booked five people, including teachers and staffers, of a private coaching institute in Pune, for alleged negligence in connection with the drowning deaths of eight students at Diveagar beach on October 1.
The police at Dighi Coastal Station have registered cases against the founder of the institute, Amar Adak, his wife Shilpa Adak, Mrunal Naraskhede, his wife Vaishali, and Saba Mehboob Inamdar of Winners Academy based on a complaint of the father of a victim on October 18, said Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Awati.
“Notices were issued to the accused persons as per the legal procedure. They appeared before the police for investigation. We would be calling them again for the probe,” said Awati.
The police said they found that the teachers and staffers of Winners Academy, in Alandi, who had organised the trip, took the students into seawater without taking essential precautions. “They did confirm whether the students who went inside the sea knew swimming properly or not,” said Awati.
Police said Amar Adak, who started the Winners Academy in Alandi a few years ago, was also a faculty member at the institute.
The institute, which conducts courses for IIT-JEE, NEET-UG, and MHT-CET, along with coaching for Classes 11 and 12 science batches, organised a one-day trip to Raigad Fort and Diveagar beach for its students. The picnic team, comprising 42 students, including 25 boys and 17 girls, left Alandi around 3 am on October 1. They first visited the historic Raigad Fort, before heading to Diveagar beach around 5 pm.
Some students entered the seawater to play. But eight students died by drowning as they misjudged the water depth and strong undercurrents, due to which they got swept into the sea, the police said.
Meanwhile, police said there had never been any government-appointed lifeguards at Diveagar beach, where the incident took place.