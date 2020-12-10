District collector’s appeal for simple and peaceful January 1 programme at ‘Jaystambh’

Rajesh Deshmukh met police and government officials on Wednesday to review the preparations for the programme. (pune.gov.in)

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh has appealed to people to hold the January 1 programme at ‘Jaystambh’ in Perne village to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima in a simple and peaceful manner.

Deshmukh met police and government officials on Wednesday to review the preparations for the programme.

Abhinav Deshmukh, Superintendent (SP) of Pune Rural Police who was present at the meeting, said various festivals were celebrated in a simple manner this year due to the Covid-19. In a press release issued by the district administration, he said it is important to take precautions to prevent spread of infection.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer of Pune Zilla Parishad and resident deputy collector Jayashri Katare, were also present at the meeting.

