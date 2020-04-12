District admn to issue digital passes for employees of firms with permission to operate in Pune

The district office of the state industries department should have given the permission to the company to operate. The district office of the state industries department should have given the permission to the company to operate.

Gearing up for the extension of the nationwide lockdown till April 30, the district administration has said digital passes will be issued for movement of employees of companies operating in Pune city, which will get permission to operate from the state industries department. However, for employees living in the city and travelling to companies outside city limits, a permission letter from concerned authorities and a copy of permission by local police is enough.

District Information Officer Rajendra Sarag said, “The authorities will not insist on digital passes for those moving from the city to companies outside city limits. The permission letter from concerned authorities and copy of permission by local police is enough.”

For employees’ movement to companies within the city, which have permission to operate from the sub -divisional office or joint director of state industries department, digital passes for employees will be issued for their movement, he said.

The district administration further said, “Digital passes have been made compulsory for movement in the city for those except for essential services, banks, doctors, government officers and some others. Automatic extension of date of digital passes in limited categories will be done so that they don’t need to reapply.”

For inter-district movement of essential commodities or services or medical equipment and related services, no pass is required as per central and state government orders.

For inter-district movement of individuals, the pass is being issued only in case of emergency such as death or serious medical condition by Pune Police. It is being facilitated through punecitypolice.grievance@gmail.com. Permissions are being given from the office of the deputy commissioner of police (crime).

