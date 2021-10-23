District admn allows Diwali Pahat this year, to decide on 100 pc occupancy in theatres after festival

The Pune district administration has decided to allow ‘Diwali Pahat’, a popular musical event which is held in the morning during the festival, as cases of Covid-19 are falling in the district. The event was cancelled last year as the pandemic’s first wave was nearing its peak at the time.

Deputy Chief Minister and Pune District Guardian Minister Ajjt Pawar said a proposal to allow the event was discussed in Friday’s Covid-19 review meeting. “We have decided to allow Diwali Pahat events in Pune. This has been decided considering the falling number of Covid-19 cases. There have been days when there were no deaths due to Covid-19 in Pune. People have been asked to take precautions,” said Pawar.

He said that, as announced earlier, theatres and multiplexes in the city will open for movie screenings, with 50 per cent of audience capacity.

“The theatre owners are demanding that they should be granted permission to operate at 100 per cent capacity. We have assured them that this will be considered after reviewing the situation after Diwali. Considering the fact that schools, colleges and tourist spots have been allowed to open recently, we need to closely monitor the situation. We will see what the numbers are like after Diwali and take a positive approach to allowing 100 per cent audience inside theatres,” said Pawar.

The deputy chief minister said theatres are opening up after 19 months and all those who depended on it for their livelihood have gone through a tough period. “The state government has decided to provide financial assistance to artists and their groups for the income loss they incurred during the lockdown due to the pandemic,” he said.

Pawar also congratulated the Union government, health workers and the state government for reaching the 100-crore vaccination milestone. “Of the 100 crore vaccinated in country, over 10 crore vaccinations have happened in the state. Of the 10 crore in the state, 1.17 crore has happened in Pune district,” said Pawar.

He said the temporary jumbo hopsitals set up in the district will not be dismantled right now. “They have been set up after a lot of trouble and we will keep them for a few months. A decision regarding them will be taken if the number of Covid-19 cases doesn’t go up,” said Pawar.

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar has also given permission to musical bands and orchestras to start regular operations on the condition that every participant in the group is fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the administration has allowed reopening of weekly markets in rural parts of the district. “The decision to restart weekly markets in urban areas will be taken by the respective civic body. The rural areas have been permitted to start the weekly market,” said Pune Collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

The district administration has made it mandatory for local residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour while doing business or purchasing goods in the weekly market. The traders should wear masks and maintain social distancing, Deshmukh said, adding that these areas have to be sanitised to contain the spread of Covid-19 among visitors.