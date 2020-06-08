District administration imposes ban on tourists at dams in Mulshi, Maval talukas

The release of water leads to accidents at times as many tourists visit these areas. (Representational Photo) The release of water leads to accidents at times as many tourists visit these areas. (Representational Photo)

THE PUNE district administration has imposed a ban on tourists visiting dams located in Mulshi and Maval talukas, including Bhushi dam, which attract thousands daily during the monsoon. This decision was made to prevent accidents that took place in these areas as well as in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, said Pune District Collector Naval Kishore Ram.

According to the order issued by the district collector on Sunday, thousands of visitors flock to dams located in Maval, Mulshi or Khadakwasla dam in Haveli and Bhatghar in Bhor. Sometimes, water is released if the storage level rises beyond a certain limit. The release of water leads to accidents at times as many tourists visit these areas.

“The number of dead owing to drowning or being washed away is increasing with every passing day. There are also incidents of people getting drunk and creating a nuisance in these areas. Huge crowds and the incidents of fatalities are creating a law and order issue. In last two years, a considerable number of persons have lost their lives by drowning or getting washed away. Owing to this, and in the light of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic, it’s my belief that entry to tourists needs to be banned,” said Ram in the order.

On Sunday, Vijay Wadettiwar, Disaster Relief Minister, said, as a precautionary measure, dams in Kolhapur, Sangli and Satara districts will not be allowed to fill up over 70 per cent of the capacity by the end of August. He also said 116 rescue boats will be bought so as to ensure that they were available to various rescue agencies. Last year, floods had ravaged Kolhapur and Sangli and over 50 people had died.

Wadettiwar also said the state government had sanctioned Rs 35 crore for Pune division to provide relief to those affected by Cyclone Nisarga. He said the process to assess damage caused by the cyclone will be completed in the next two days.

“From the total amount of Rs 35 crore for the division, Rs 23.4 crore is for Pune district, Rs 3.15 crore for Satara, Rs 2.65 crore each for Sangli and Solapur, and Rs 3.15 crore for Kolhapur,” Wadettiwar said.

