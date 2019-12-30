Pune: District admin won’t allow anti-CAA and NRC banners; warns against inflammatory speeches

Pune Rural SP Sandip Patil, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the press conference on Sunday. Express Pune Rural SP Sandip Patil, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram at the press conference on Sunday. Express

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said on Sunday that the police will be closely watching the event to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1, to ensure that no inflammatory speeches are made from the dais. He said that although nobody would be allowed to install any hoardings at the venue pertaining to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is no gag on talking about any issue as long as the content is not inflammatory.

The district collector, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandip Patil and Inspector General (Kolhapur range) Suhas Warke addressed the media Sunday on preparedness of the district administration as well as local police to ensure that the Vijay Divas celebration — a commemoration of the 1818 Battle of Bhima Koregaon, in which valour of Mahars fighting for British is celebrated — is held without any untoward incident.

In 2018, clashes had broken out when a large crowd had gathered for the 200th anniversary of the battle. Since then, the district administration has been taking efforts to avoid any untoward incident during the event.

“We are not going to give permission to install any billboard about CAA or NRC at that spot. This is not to deter anyone from raising the issue but to ensure that the Vijay Divas celebration is held in a peaceful manner. We don’t want any other issue during the event,” the collector said.

Stating that they cannot stop anyone from talking about issues from the stage and use their democratic right for the same, Ram said, “Our concern is that the speech should not be inflammatory… The event should be about paying homage to the battle… We won’t allow banners pertaining to other subjects.”

Ram said the district administration and police have improved the arrangements at the venue from last year.

“We have more parking spots this year, more number of toilets, better surveillance equipment using closed circuit cameras and better emergency response system…,” said Ram. He said learning from last year’s experience, several high mast light poles have been installed to avoid any unease among visitors in the evening.

Suhas Warke said that the Pune Rural Police will place around 10,000 persons, including policemen, SRPF, Home Guard, BDDS and volunteers on ground to control the crowd.

“The police will be using 60 videographers, 580 walkie talkies, 35 public address systems, 300 CCTV cameras and 90 binoculars to keep a watch and communicate with each other during the two days,” said Warke.

Patil said that as a preventive action, 740 persons have been detained in the jurisdiction of Shikrapur and Lonikund police stations. Traffic has also been diverted to avoid any inconvenience to visitors, he said.

“Cyber Cell of Pune Rural Police will be closely monitoring social media during and around the time of the event. Stringent and appropriate action will be taken against people who misuse the social media platform to spread fake and inflammatory material, rumours and communal posts,” Patil said, adding that the police have circulated a message asking WhatsApp group admins to change the setting so that only they can post material on the group for a limited period.

“We have also issued notices to all gram panchayats in the vicinity (those under jurisdiction of Shikrapur, Lonikand police stations) to not install any banner with any social, political or historical content. Those who will try to install such hoardings till January 2 will face action,” said Patil

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App