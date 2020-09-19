District admin to convert ESIC hospital to dedicated Covid health centre

Until July, the ESIC hospital just had an out-patient department and dispensary functioning without any admission facility. (Representational)

The Pune district administration plans to convert the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospital in Bibwewadi into a Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC). The 50-bed hospital, which has been functioning as a Covid Care Center, will now be handed over to Pune Zilla Parishad until the pandemic ends.

Pune District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh recently issued the order for the transfer of control of the hospital using Section 25 of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

“Of the 50 beds available, 36 beds have oxygen pipeline and I have ordered the Zilla Parishad to ensure that the facility is created for the rest. We have appointed an administrator for the hospital and it will get all the requisite facilities and equipment to deal with Covid-19 patients. Trained staff will also be appointed here,” said Deshmukh.

Until July, the ESIC hospital just had an out-patient department and dispensary functioning without any admission facility. The administration had then created a Covid Care Centre at the hospital where residents from nearby facilities could go if they had Covid-related symptoms. Now with the need for more beds with critical care and oxygen support, the district administration has decided to convert it into a dedicated Covid care facility.

