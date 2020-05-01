District admin releases area-wise email IDs for stranded people

The administration has asked stranded people to share their details on specific ID marked for the area where they stay. The administration has asked stranded people to share their details on specific ID marked for the area where they stay.

The Pune district administration has shared area-specific email addresses for stranded persons from different districts in the state and those from other states to share their details, so that the process of facilitating their return back home could be started.

Asking people to keep patience, District Collector Naval Kishore Ram assured that the administration will prepare a list of stranded person and share it with local administrations. He added that only after the local administration gives nod to accept stranded persons, they will be allotted passes to travel.

“I must re-iterate that everyone who wants to go will be checked for COVID-19 symptoms and only those without any symptoms will be allowed to leave the district,” said Ram. He added that travel arrangements are to be made by stranded persons.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said a standard operating procedure will have to be followed before an individual or a group is allowed to leave the district. “Every person will undergo medical screening. The vehicle will be disinfected. The route and time required for the journey will be ascertained and will be mentioned on the transit pass issued. Only a certain number of persons will be allowed to travel in a vehicle. They will have to remain in quarantine for 14 days upon reaching their destination,” said Mhaisekar.

Area:

Erandwane, Yerawada, Aundh, Bopodi, Khadki, Parvati, Sahakarnagar, Mukund Nagar, Dattawadi, Wanworie, Ghorpadi Peth, Koregaon Park, Mundhwa, Keshav Nagar, Shivajinagar, Gokhale Nagar, Wadarwadi, Bibwewadi, Market Yard, Gultekdi and all parts of the old city

Email ID: tahasildarpunecity@gmail.com

Area:

Baner, Kondhwa, Dhankavadi, Balajinagar, Sinhagad Road, Dhayari, Vishrantwadi, Chandangar, Hadapsar, Manjari, Kothrud and Balewadi

Email ID: tahasildarhavelipune@gmail.com

Area:

Pashan, Sus, Wakad, Hinjewadi and Bavdhan

Email ID: tahasildarmulshi@gmail.com

Information required:

1. Name

2. Present address

3. Mobile number

4. Profession and work address

5. Native place

6. Vehicle (personal/public transport)

7. Number of persons in the group intend to travel

