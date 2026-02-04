24-hr disruption, 12-km queues: Gas leak after tanker overturns brings traffic on Pune–Mumbai expressway to halt

The Pune Mumbai Expressway, a critical lifeline between the two metros, reported one of its longest ever traffic disruptions of over 24 hours, with vehicle queues stretching beyond 12 kilometers, after a tanker carrying highly flammable propylene gas overturned at the Adoshi tunnel in Raigad district on Tuesday evening. The traffic situation is expected to be back to normal by Wednesday night after gas from the damaged tanker is transferred to other tankers in an ongoing high-risk operation.

The traffic disruption caused major distress to commuters with many reportedly getting stuck in traffic snarls for 10 to 12 hours. The incident took place around 5.20 pm on Tuesday near the entrance of the Adoshi Tunnel on Pune to Mumbai corridor of the Expressway when a Bharat Petroleum tanker carrying propylene overturned while navigating a curve. Soon after the incident, a leak was detected in the tanker. Propylene is a highly flammable industrial gas widely used in petrochemical manufacturing, making leaks extremely hazardous potentially and explosive.

“As soon as the leak was detected, we had no choice but to close down the Pune to Mumbai corridor completely. Teams from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and National Disaster Response Force, NDRF were called to the location. As the efforts to control the leak were launched, the traffic on both corridors of the expressway had to be stopped for safety. The traffic from some previous points was also diverted to the Old Pune Mumbai Highway, which is part of the National Highway 48. The additional traffic caused a slowdown of the traffic on the Old Highway. This led to formation of the long queues, around 10 to 12 kilometers long on the Expressway at one point.” said Tanaji Chikhale, Superintendent of Police with the Raigad Division of the Maharashtra State Highway Police.

“In the early hours of Wednesday, we started the vehicle flow on the Mumbai to Pune corridor. Of the three lanes of this corridor, two lanes were allocated for Mumbai to Pune traffic and one lane for Pune to Mumbai traffic. This started clearing the long queues. Considering the time taken this was possibly one of the longest disruptions to the traffic on the Pune Mumbai Expressway.” Chikhale added.

“After the leak was controlled to some extent, the decision was taken to transfer the gas from the damaged tanker to three empty tankers. This operation started around 6 pm on Wednesday and is expected to be concluded by 9 pm. After the transfer is complete, the overturned tanker will be straightened and moved from the location.” Chikhale added.

The stretch of the National Highway 48 between Pune and Mumbai is referred to as the Old Mumbai Pune Highway. Before the six lane Expressway became operational in early 2000s, the Old Highway was the only direct road link between two metros. The 94 kilometer Expressway has been witnessing heavy traffic jams in the Ghat sections due to high volume of traffic including that of heavy vehicles.

The under-construction Missing Link between Pune and Mumbai has been designed to bypass the congested Lonavala–Khandala ghat section and cut travel time between the two cities by nearly 25–30 minutes. Once completed, the elevated corridor and tunnel are expected to significantly ease traffic pressure on the ghat section with its sharp turns.