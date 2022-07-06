scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Must Read

Disproportionate assets case: ACB books deputy commissioner of PMC and his wife

The ACB has said they have found five properties of Vijay Landge and his family members in Pune and Nashik and the searches were conducted on the premises related to them.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 6, 2022 4:28:45 am
acbA statement released by the Pune ACB said that an inquiry initiated against Vijay Landge revealed that he and his wife had amassed assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, which is nearly 31 per cent more than their known sources of income. (File)

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a deputy commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and his wife on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB has booked Vijay Landge (49), Deputy Commissioner of Sky Sign department of PMC, and his wife Shubhechha (43) under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant and relevant sections of the IPC.

A statement released by the Pune ACB said that an inquiry initiated against Landge revealed that he and his wife had amassed assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, which is nearly 31 per cent more than their known sources of income. Assistant Commissioner of Police with the ACB, Shrihari Patil, said calculations of their income and assets were made between February 2000 to February 2022.

More from Pune

The ACB has said they have found five properties of Landge and his family members in Pune and Nashik and the searches were conducted on the premises related to them.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...Premium
UPSC Key-July 5, 2022: Why to read ‘Muscular Regional Policies’ or ‘Allur...
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...Premium
As PAGD stitches up joint poll front, BJP & smaller parties face a ch...
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...Premium
Making sense of Assam floods: Why rivers turned violent in the 20th centu...
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav factionPremium
BJP and Shiv Sena allies might not go after Uddhav faction
More Premium Stories >>

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 05: Latest News
Advertisement