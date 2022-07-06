Disproportionate assets case: ACB books deputy commissioner of PMC and his wife

The Pune unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has booked a deputy commissioner of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and his wife on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The ACB has booked Vijay Landge (49), Deputy Commissioner of Sky Sign department of PMC, and his wife Shubhechha (43) under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal misconduct by a public servant and relevant sections of the IPC.

A statement released by the Pune ACB said that an inquiry initiated against Landge revealed that he and his wife had amassed assets worth Rs 1.02 crore, which is nearly 31 per cent more than their known sources of income. Assistant Commissioner of Police with the ACB, Shrihari Patil, said calculations of their income and assets were made between February 2000 to February 2022.

The ACB has said they have found five properties of Landge and his family members in Pune and Nashik and the searches were conducted on the premises related to them.