Disease wiping out sandalwood population in south India spreading from seedlings: Study

Scientists of the National Centre for Cell Science and Bengaluru’s Institute of Wood Science and Technology said the Sandalwood Spike Disease (SSD), which has almost wiped out the sandalwood population from the forests of southern India, is spreading through the seedlings of sandalwood.

It is known that sap-sucking insect vectors transmit phytoplasmas, however, this team found that the SSD is spreading through the seeds too. In the last three years, over 200 seeds from the SSD-affected trees and over 500 seedlings generated using commercially purchased seeds were screened for the presence of SSD phytoplasma to understand the vertical transmission in an insect-free environment.

The sandalwood seedlings and seed tissues were screened for the presence of the pathogen by scientists Dr Amit Yadav and his team at Pune’s National Centre for Cell Science (NCCS) in collaboration with Dr R Sundarraj, Institute of Wood Science and Technology, Bengaluru. The study was published recently in the ‘Biology’ internationally peer-reviewed journal.

The scientists grew sandalwood seedlings in an insect-free greenhouse and found that one-month and four-month-old seedlings tested positive for SSD phytoplasma. Phytoplasmas are recently discovered bacterial plant pathogens causing severe yield loss in many crops. The SSD is caused by phytoplasmas and has threatened the existence of sandalwood in India. The epidemiology of SSD is still poorly understood despite the efforts to understand the involvement of insect vectors in SSD transmission over the last two decades, Dr Yadav said.

Apart from the transmission of SSD phytoplasma through insect vectors, the information on vertical transmission through seeds was entirely unknown, scientists pointed out.

SSD has been known for over 100 years and has adversely affected the natural population of sandalwood in the southern states of India, leading to a severe shortage of sandalwood-based products. The production of this second most expensive wood has decreased annually in the country by 20 percent since 1995. From 1997-1998, a total of 27,930 kg of sandalwood oil was exported, which was reduced to 10 kg in 2015-2016. The decline in the natural population pushed sandalwood into the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) ‘red list’ of threatened species in 1998 and listed as ‘vulnerable (vu)’ in 2019, according to the researchers.

Dr Yadav said that the study was initiated after reports of mortality of the phytoplasma-positive seedlings raised using seeds from the Marayoor Sandalwood Reserve (MSR), Kerala.

In India, nursery-raised seedlings have been a primary source of sandalwood saplings distributed to the private and state forest departments. These seedlings are primarily raised by the seeds obtained from the sandalwood trees growing in MSR which is known for hosting a large population of sandalwood trees free from SSD infestation. Compared to other sandalwood growing areas, it is trusted in the seed market.

The experiments were designed to validate the seed-borne vertical transmission of SSD phytoplasma through commercially available seeds and seedlings produced using them. “We used advanced and highly sensitive real-time PCR assays to detect the phytoplasma DNA. The real-time nested PCR-based screening revealed an alarming rate of 38.66% and 23.23% phytoplasma positivity in one-month and four-month-old seedlings, respectively. Usually, embryos (which give rise to seedlings) are considered sterile. These results were further validated by visualising the phytoplasma cells in sandalwood tissues using scanning electron microscopy,” Dr Yadav added.

The presence of phytoplasmas in the seeds and seedlings is a concern for the commercial distribution of sandalwood seedlings. This also poses a fear of spreading the disease to newer areas where efforts to re-establish the healthy sandalwood population are underway. These findings strongly recommend the accreditation of the commercial production of sandalwood seedlings and paradigm shifts in policies handling sandalwood seedlings for commercial or government plantations.