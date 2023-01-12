Discom officials booked over Pune boy’s death after electric shock from high-tension wire last year

A criminal case has been filed against officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) following a probe into the death of a 14-year-old boy who had succumbed to severe burns sustained when he received an electric shock from a high-tension wire on October 23 last year in Pune.

Hrishikesh Manjunath Pujari, a resident of Onkar Society in Katraj who came in contact with the MSEDCL’s 22-kilovolt overhead cable, died on the morning of October 30.

Officials from the state electrical inspectorate and the Pune police launched separate probes after a case of accidental death was registered at the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Two days after his death, Hrishikesh’s family members and relatives held a protest march to the MSEDCL office in the Padmavati area.

Senior inspector Shrihari Bahirat said Thursday, “Based on the report received from the electrical inspectorate and our own probe, we registered an offence in the case on Wednesday night. The probe suggests that primarily, negligence on the part of the section engineer had led to the accident. A further probe is on.”

The First Information Report in the case was registered on a complaint lodged by Hrishikesh’s father Manjunath. Police have invoked Indian Penal Code section 304A for causing death due to negligence.

The electrical inspection falls under the purview of the chief electrical inspector from the Department of Industrial, Energy and Labour. Officials said the investigation was being conducted to identify the officials who had been tasked with the maintenance of the cable and allied systems.

In a press statement issued after Hrishiskesh’s death, the MSEDCL had said that after receiving the technical analysis report from the electrical inspectors, action would be initiated against the responsible officials. The discom said it had given financial aid to the boy’s family.

The MSEDCL statement further said, “The high-tension 22 KV overhead cable passes along the boundary of the Onkar Society. Hrishikesh had sustained grievous injuries when he came in contact with the overhead cable at 5.45pm on October 23. The Padmavati MSEDCL office had subsequently informed the electrical inspectors. Accordingly, they have conducted a primary inspection. Their technical analysis report is awaited.

“Meanwhile, MSEDCL engineers have also conducted their inspection. In that it has come to light that sufficient distance is maintained between the cable and the roadside. Along this road, a 12-ft-high wall has been constructed. Because of an additional padding to the wall and the growth of some vegetation, the distance has further reduced. It is possible that Hrishikesh climbed up the wall from inside and came in contact with the cable.”