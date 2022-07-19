Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped

July 19, 2022 10:38:17 pm
With rainfall slowing down in the catchment area of dams upstream of Mutha river, which are 65 per cent filled, the district water resource department on Tuesday stopped discharge of water in Mutha river from Khadakwasla dam.
The heavy rainfall in July has increased water storage from 2.5 TMC to 18.89 TMC till date in the four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. “The water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam in Mutha river has been completely stopped. There is a possibility of water being released again in the river depending upon the rainfall and inflow in the dams. So, those residing alongside Mutha river should be on alert,” the district water resource department said in a statement. The water discharge from the dam in the canal continues.
On Tuesday morning, Khadakwasla dam was filled to capacity of (1.97 TMC) while Panshet dam with 10.65 TMC is 67.68 percent filled. The Varasgaon dam with 12.82
TMC capacity is 60.95 per cent filled while the Temghar dam with 3.71 TMC capacity is 51.88 per cent filled.
In the past 24 hours, the Khadakwasla dam area received 6 mm rain, Panshet 32 mm rain, Varasgaon 37 mm rain and Temghar 20 mm rain.
Subscriber Only Stories
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had resumed the normal water supply to the city after implementing a 30 per cent water cut for few days due to deficit rain in June. It will now review the situation on July 26 and declare its plan for the management of water.
Meanwhile, the PMC will undertake repairs at the water pumping station of Vadgaon on Thursday and discontinue water to the area around Sinhagad Road and Satara Road till Friday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSEPremium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whomPremium
Latest News
8 rallies for Agnipath scheme to be held from August
Why there is no reason to panic over the rupee
Tej Pratap threatens to release videos of abuse suffered in marriage
Bihar: Result delay affects hundreds of students as corruption taint cripples top offices in Magadh University
Peeling paint in Hong Kong reveals work of newly relevant ‘king’
Bayern Munich sign Dutch defender De Ligt from Juventus
Premacha Chaha’s Sinhagad Road outlet gutted in fire triggered by cylinder leak
SC hearing on cooling-off period for Ganguly, Shah on Wednesday
One dead, 18 labourers missing from strategic road construction site near Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh
Lok Sabha Speaker recognises Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena floor leader
Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras
Majority of Sri Lanka’s ruling SLPP party in favour of Alahapperuma as President, Premadasa as PM