Pune: Discharge from Khadakwasla dam into Mutha river stopped

With rainfall slowing down in the catchment area of dams upstream of Mutha river, which are 65 per cent filled, the district water resource department on Tuesday stopped discharge of water in Mutha river from Khadakwasla dam.

The heavy rainfall in July has increased water storage from 2.5 TMC to 18.89 TMC till date in the four dams Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon and Temghar. “The water discharge from the Khadakwasla dam in Mutha river has been completely stopped. There is a possibility of water being released again in the river depending upon the rainfall and inflow in the dams. So, those residing alongside Mutha river should be on alert,” the district water resource department said in a statement. The water discharge from the dam in the canal continues.

On Tuesday morning, Khadakwasla dam was filled to capacity of (1.97 TMC) while Panshet dam with 10.65 TMC is 67.68 percent filled. The Varasgaon dam with 12.82

TMC capacity is 60.95 per cent filled while the Temghar dam with 3.71 TMC capacity is 51.88 per cent filled.

In the past 24 hours, the Khadakwasla dam area received 6 mm rain, Panshet 32 mm rain, Varasgaon 37 mm rain and Temghar 20 mm rain.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had resumed the normal water supply to the city after implementing a 30 per cent water cut for few days due to deficit rain in June. It will now review the situation on July 26 and declare its plan for the management of water.

Meanwhile, the PMC will undertake repairs at the water pumping station of Vadgaon on Thursday and discontinue water to the area around Sinhagad Road and Satara Road till Friday.