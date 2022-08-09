scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 08, 2022

Nallathamby Kalaiselvi: Breaking barriers

She is credited with developing novel materials to be used as electrodes in lithium-ion batteries that improve their storage capacities.

Written by Amitabh Sinha | Pune |
Updated: August 9, 2022 3:19:21 am
Kalaiselvi will also hold the charge as secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. (Source: Twitter/CSIR)

While most attention on her is focused on the fact that she is the first woman to head the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the largest network of research laboratories in the country, Dr Nallathamby Kalaiselvi’s core expertise is very much in sync with some of the most pressing national scientific priorities.

A “materials electrochemist”, as one of her former colleagues described her, Kalaiselvi’s most important scientific contributions have been in the efforts to improve efficiency of lithium-ion batteries. She is credited with developing novel materials to be used as electrodes in lithium-ion batteries that improve their storage capacities.

“Electric mobility… that is something very close to her heart, and that needs improved batteries. Also, wider utilisation of renewable energies like wind or solar,” said Dr T Prem Kumar, a former colleague at the Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI) in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu. “We are still some distance away from creating efficient batteries to store the energy harnessed from these sources. India is very actively looking for these solutions right now, and I think she is just the right person for the top CSIR job at this moment.”

Kalaiselvi joined CECRI in 1997 and rose to become the institute’s director in 2019, again a first for a woman scientist. She did not have a background in electrochemistry when she joined CECRI. She was an organic chemist and had taught the subject for about three years at a private college after completing her PhD from Annamalai University in Chidambaram.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...Premium
UPSC Key-August 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘NITI Aayog’ or ‘Bottom-up A...
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watchesPremium
Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach westPremium
C Raja Mohan writes | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

“But she took a liking for electrochemistry when she started working on lithium-ion batteries. She is a very fast learner, and soon started publishing research papers on the subject,” Dr Prem Kumar said.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

She received some big independent projects, and used the Raman fellowship to go and study at the University of Texas. Incidentally, her daughter, an engineering graduate, is now pursuing PhD from the same university.

Hailing from Vikramasinghapuram, a small municipal town in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, Kalaiselvi was raised almost like a boy by her teacher-father. Another former colleague recalled her saying that, as a child, she used to enjoy playing all the boys’ games.

Kalaiselvi studied entirely at government schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu.

“She is a very powerful public speaker, in both Tamil and English. And she likes to speak extempore… about science and other things as well,” Dr S Sathiyanarayanan, chief scientist at CECRI and a long-time associate and collaborator of Kalaiselvi, said.

Prem Kumar said this could be because she used to frequently participate in debates and discussions in schools and colleges. “There is a tradition of public debate called Pattimandram in Tamil Nadu. A certain topic is picked up, usually from the epics such as Ramayan and Mahabharat, and participants are encouraged to critique those episodes. This is common in families, schools, colleges and at community events.”

“Kalaiselvi was a very active participant, and participated in some of these at the local All India Radio station. This has made her a formidable public speaker,” he said.

Sathiyanarayanan, who described her as “friendly and amiable” but a demanding boss, said Kalaiselvi was very passionate about technology and its applications to solve real-world problems.

“She doesn’t like it when a technology developed by a research group or a laboratory remains unutilised because it couldn’t be scaled up or made marketable,” he said. “As the director of CECRI, she made a lot of efforts to upgrade the semi-developed technologies, so that they matured and were accepted by the industry. I think that would be something that she might push as head of CSIR as well.”

According to Prem Kumar, Kalaiselvi often laments about the fact that basic sciences is losing out on talent to engineering. “We must be able to attract the best talents to basic sciences, she says. But for that we have to provide opportunities for research, facilitate hassle-free funding, and develop the right atmosphere. I am sure that she would make some efforts in this direction,” Kumar said.

More from Pune

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 03:18:54 am

Most Popular

1

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

2

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

3

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Live Updates: Gold for Sindhu, Lakshya, Sharath, and Satwik-Chirag, silver for India in Hockey

4

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

5

I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal

Featured Stories

Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Commonwealth Games 2022: Why they mark a turning point for Indian athletics
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: Why has the Electricity Amendment Bill led to protests in Punjab?
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
Explained: What’s in the climate, healthcare, and tax Bill set to become ...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
‘Corruption’ a deal-breaker for Nitish Kumar in 2017, but Lalu family sti...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Kin standing in for women panchayat representatives: After oath row, MP s...
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down
Omaxe row

At forefront of fight against Shrikant Tyagi, women who refused to back down

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'Would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure'

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Asia Cup 2022: Kohli, KL Rahul return; Bumrah unavailable for selection

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Post for Tejashwi holds RJD hand, BJP waits and watches

Premium
Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Tale of two friends and rivals: India’s Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Explained: Why food inflation may ease faster than expected

Premium
A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

A baraat attacked: Rise and rise of a UP MLA, and a 30-yr wait for a Dalit family

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak on marriage with Akshata Murty: 'She is a total nightmare'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 08: Latest News
Advertisement