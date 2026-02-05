After directives from Dy CM Sunetra Pawar: NCP workers provide food packets, water bottles to stranded travellers

As motorists endured a nightmare on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar late Wednesday afternoon directed NCP workers to extend the best possible help to stranded people.

Accordingly, 18-20 NCP workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad rushed to help stranded travellers with 2,000 food packets and water bottles on two-wheelers, as taking four-wheelers was out of the question.

NCP workers faced a tough time reaching out to travellers. First, there was a jam on expressway as the traffic had come to a halt, then the police would not allow them to go ahead. Though they managed to surge forward, the chaos caused by vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai highway added to their headache.