After directives from Dy CM Sunetra Pawar: NCP workers provide food packets, water bottles to stranded travellers

As motorists endured a nightmare on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway since Tuesday evening, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar late Wednesday afternoon directed NCP workers to extend the best possible help to stranded people.
Accordingly, 18-20 NCP workers from Pimpri-Chinchwad rushed to help stranded travellers with 2,000 food packets and water bottles on two-wheelers, as taking four-wheelers was out of the question.
NCP workers faced a tough time reaching out to travellers. First, there was a jam on expressway as the traffic had come to a halt, then the police would not allow them to go ahead. Though they managed to surge forward, the chaos caused by vehicles on the Pune-Mumbai highway added to their headache.
“We faced all kinds of difficulties in extending help to stranded travellers. After we received directives from the Deputy Chief Minister’s office on Wednesday, we had to first arrange for food packets. We went all over Pimpri-Chinchwad to get the food packets, packed them neatly and then proceeded. We had one four-wheeler and several two-wheelers,” said Seema Sawale, a former corporator. Sawale is the former chairperson of PCMC standing committee.
“The expressway was blocked. So from Bor ghat police chowky area, we got on to the Pune-Mumbai highway… From Jambhulgaon, Khadkale, Kane, we went close to Lonavala. We had to leave our four-wheeler behind in Kanhe area and then after travelling through the inner parts of Talegaon, we made it to Wadgaon.”
Another NCP leader Sarang Kamtekar said they had to walk for four-five km, holding food packets and drinking water bottles in their hands. “We walked four-five kilometres, we rode two-wheelers through the wrong side. There was sheer traffic madness.”
Once they reached in the vicinity of Lonavala, the NCP workers spotted fatigued stranded travellers. “Several of them were women. Some were in private vehicles, many were in buses. They looked tired and were without water and food. Women especially had a problem going to the toilet. And during the night, it was impossible for them to get out of their vehicles. Men were seen sitting outside, looking tired, restless and fatigued,'” said Sawale.
It took them nearly five hours to complete their mission and return home. “While returning home, we again got stuck as there was another traffic jam caused by a tanker being hit by a trailer. The accident took place just 10 minutes before we reached. The tanker was full of petrol. A major accident was averted or else, it would have further compounded the situation,” said Kamtekar.
