Pune: Direct schools to create Covid-19 awareness, education officers told

State education commissioner Vishal Solanki Monday issued letters to education officers across the state directing them to instruct schools under their jurisdiction to create awareness among children about the novel coronavirus disease.

The move comes as a couple, who had returned from Dubai, their daughter, the driver of an Ola cab they travelled in from Mumbai International Airport to Pune on March 1 and a co-passenger in the cab, tested positive for the disease in the city.

“Washing hands multiple times a day, covering the mouth while sneezing or coughing, not coming to school if unwell, maintaining one-metre distance from anyone showing signs of the infection and carrying handkerchief or tissues are some of the basic instructions which children should be told about. Students can help prevent the spread of the virus by observing the precautions themselves and creating awareness in their community and at home. They are the best ambassadors. Hence, all education officers are requested to make students aware of the disease,” Solanki said in the letter. He added the directive was issued following an instruction from the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Earlier, several private schools in the city had issued advisories and initiated preventive measures to contain the spread of the disease on campus. A few schools had even suggested that students should wear N95 masks to school even if they are healthy and carry alcohol-based hand sanitiser. This was despite a ban imposed on the sale of N95 masks without valid prescriptions by the state Food and Drug Administration (FDA) following complaints of panic purchase and hoarding of the masks.

A disposable N95 mask (respirator) is a safety device that covers the nose and mouth and helps protect the wearer from breathing in some hazardous substances.

Advising education officers against hoarding of N95 masks, Solanki, in his letter, said it should not be made mandatory on students to wear masks to school.

