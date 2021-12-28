Dip in fresh Covid cases in Pune

Pune district witnessed a drop in the daily new Covid-19 cases on Monday after they fell to 158 cases from the previous day’s 277, according to the latest data released by the Health Department of the Pune Zila Parishad. Out of these, one Omicron case was reported in Pune rural, according to Maharashtra’s Public Health Department data.

And 183 people got discharged after recovering from the virus while Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported the lone death in the district. Till now, 19,237 deaths have been recorded in Pune since the start of the pandemic.

In terms of area-wise distribution of the 158 cases, 80 patients were from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), followed by PCMC (38), Pune rural (27), Councils (NP) (8), and Cantonment (5). In total, Pune district has so far reported 11,62,740 cases out of which 11,41,556 patients have successfully recovered.

Currently, the active cases in the district stand at 1,979 among which 565 are in hospital isolation and 1,414 in home isolation. In terms of the share of the active cases among different areas, PMC’s share is 50 per cent followed by Pune rural (22 per cent), PCMC (20.8 per cent), Councils (NP) (5.4 per cent), and Cantonment (1.8 per cent).

The number of samples tested on Monday stood at 12,284 which is lower than the previous five-day tests.